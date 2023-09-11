Russia is not evacuating its casualties – ISW

The Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group Rusich has said Russian forces were not evacuating their wounded and dead personnel from frontline areas, and as a result, some Russian soldiers have refused to perform combat missions.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW reported that Russian military personnel continue to detail the ongoing challenges that hinder Russian operations on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The far-right irregular Russian paramilitary group Rusich issued a list on 8 September of various problems that it claims are constantly emerging on the contact line.

Specifically, Russia's counter-battery range and accuracy are poorer than Ukraine's, and Russian troops lack laser-guided Krasnopol projectiles and UAVs to guide them.

The Rusich group also claimed that Russia's Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system is not as resistant to electronic warfare as Ukraine's HIMARS system provided by the US.

Furthermore, many Russian troops are purchasing their own communications equipment, complicating communication between different units.

