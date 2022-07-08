Russia has not given up plan to occupy all of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

IRYNA BALACHUK — Friday, 8 July 2022, 12:55

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is constantly changing its messages about its plans for war with Ukraine but he does not believe the Kremlin's statements because Putin has not in fact given up his intention to occupy the entire country.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Direct speech from Zelenskyy: "They did not give up their attempts (to take Kyiv). We forced them out and they withdrew. But I believe that, in general, within their state and within their military-political plans, it will be many years before they give up on occupying our state.

They have always occupied our country - at first politically, then it was Crimea, then Donbas, then the full-scale invasion. Therefore, Russia's plans include a change of political leadership and the occupation of all of Ukraine. We are absolutely sure of this."

Details: According to the president, the situation in the east of Ukraine is now very difficult. This is due to the fact that in Donbas, the Russian army has more artillery, MRLs and more casualties - but Russia does not take either equipment or casualties into account. Zelenskyy added that this is why Ukraine is asking its partners for more weapons in order to be able to confront the enemy.

In the south, according to the president, it is "a little easier" because the Armed Forces of Ukraine control the situation and in some cases counterattack. Kharkiv region has also been almost liberated from the occupiers although the Russians still have fighting groups there. In general, according to Zelenskyy, it is necessary to "stabilise the situation in the east".

When asked if Putin had allegedly achieved one of his main goals by seizing Luhansk Oblast, President Zelenskyy answered that he did not believe the Kremlin's public statements as Russia is constantly changing its rhetoric.

Direct speech from Zelenskyy: "At first they claimed that they are not in Crimea, then they admitted the opposite. Then they said that they are not in the east, then they again admitted their presence. Then they said that it had been just military training near the borders of Ukraine and there would be no invasion, but it turned out differently again.

Therefore, we do not believe that their plan is for the Luhansk or Donetsk Oblast. We have found their plans and maps both from downed pilots and from the military. There were prisoners who said that they were ordered to capture Kyiv in 2-3 days.

Therefore, we do not believe that their plan is to seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions and we will defend our country."