Russia Is Not The Soviet Union. So Why Can't Europe Help Pay More for NATO?

French President Macron claims NATO is “brain dead.” Turkey’s President Erdogan threatened to flood Europe with a wave of refugees if Europe opposed the Turkish incursion into Syria. And Trump has announced he is going to curtail U.S. support to NATO headquarters. On NATO’s 70th anniversary, the alliance seems to be growing weaker and its future called into increasing doubt. The question for American policymakers: is that necessarily a bad thing?

A careful examination of America’s interests and NATO fundamentals suggest it might be time to let the sun go down on NATO.

Without question, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was one of the 20th Century’s greatest success stories and largely responsible for securing the peace for Western Europe following World War II. In the late 1940s Stalin’s Soviet Union posed an existential threat to the war-weary democracies of Western Europe.

At the time, Soviet military power could have overwhelmed the combined efforts of France, West Germany, and the UK, and thus put American security at risk. The USSR no longer exists, however, and it is time to admit that Cold War structures are jarringly out of place in a post-Cold War.

This is not to suggest that NATO should be dismantled immediately, but an examination of several key metrics illustrates that major changes are needed.

When NATO was founded in April 1949, the USSR drastically outgunned the Western nations’ combined military power. They had more tanks, more military aircraft, and more men underarms. Four months after NATO’s founding, the Soviet Union became a nuclear weapons state. Without the backing of American military power, the entire continent could have been swamped by the Red Army.

