Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says in an interview aired Saturday that Moscow has nothing to do with the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border. "I want everyone to know. We have nothing to do with it," he says in the interview with state broadcaster Vesti, after Poland and other Western critics accused Moscow of working with Minsk to orchestrate the sending of thousands of migrants to the EU border.

