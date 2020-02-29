Russia Now Has 'Cruise-Missile Killer' Missiles

On February 26, Russian’s VKS took their first delivery of the new S-350 “Vityaz” surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. The S-350 has received increasingly intense media coverage through 2019 as it came closer to entering service. The majority of this has focused on the S-350s anti-cruise missile capability. However, the S-350’s adoption has interesting implications for the role of the S-400 in Russian air defense.

The primary missile that the S-350 will fire is the 9M96, or variants thereof. The same missile can also be installed on S-400 launchers, as can be seen on a globalsecurity.org page. 9M96s are used for self-defense of S-400 launchers and close protection of targets near the S-400 launcher, forming a medium-range layer over the short-range and point-defense layer of Pantsir and Tor systems.

But the integration of the 9M96 missiles on the S-400 is not ideal, as the disparity of ranges between the larger 40N6 missiles and the 9M96 may force the S-400 launcher units to be positioned closer to the front line than necessary. Thus, the S-350 makes sense as it allows the 9M96s to be separated out from the S-400s, and the S-400s relegated to solely the longer range role.

