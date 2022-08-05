Russia now ready to discuss prisoner swap with the U.S. after Griner sentencing
A Russian judge on Thursday sentenced two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges.
There was an outpouring of love for Griner after her sentence was handed down.
The WNBA star was sentenced to nearly a decade in Russia prison for smuggling narcotics after being caught with less than a gram of cannabis oil. Right-wing commentators are gloating
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
The verdict concludes a trial that heightened the tensions between the U.S. and Russia amid the Ukraine invasion
The White House has proposed a prisoner swap to free the WNBA star and fellow detained American Paul Whelan, but Russia has yet to officially respond.
WNBA star Brittney Griner Thursday was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after being convicted of drug possession. The Biden administration is focused on bringing both Griner and Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia, back to the U.S. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.
STORY: Both White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre and national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said Griner should have never faced the trial where she was found guilty of bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.Jean-Pierre said the offer was also made for U.S. citizen and former Marine Paul Whelan.Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side during the WNBA offseason. Her case threw the Texan into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, propelling U.S.-Russian relations to a new post-Cold War low.
