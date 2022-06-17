Russia will use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty is threatened - Putin

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 18:53

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is not threatening the world with nuclear weapons, but warns that it is ready to use them in the event of a threat to [Russia’s] sovereignty.

Source: Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Quote from Putin: "One irresponsible politician would blurt something out, then another - at a very high level, by the way, at the level of, say, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the top officials there are holding forth on this subject.

And we’re supposed to say nothing? We answer accordingly. As soon as we answer, [everyone] latches onto that: ‘Look, Russia’s issuing threats!’ We are not threatening! But everyone needs to know that we have it and we will use it if necessary to protect our sovereignty."

