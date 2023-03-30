Russia to offer food for North Korean weapons - US

24
Antoinette Radford - BBC News
·2 min read
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un stands in front of a long-range artillery with other officials
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un stands in front of a long-range artillery sub-unit this month. It is not known if this is a weapon sought by Russia

Russia is sending a delegation to North Korea to offer food in exchange for weapons, US national security spokesperson John Kirby has said.

Mr Kirby said any arms deal between North Korea and Russia would violate UN Security Council resolutions.

The US has previously accused North Korea of supplying arms to the Russian military in Ukraine and the Wagner group of Russia mercenaries.

Pyongyang earlier denied the claims.

Mr Kirby told a news conference the US had new information about a deal.

"We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation in North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions," he said.

The security spokesperson said the US was monitoring the situation, and the alleged deal, closely.

North Korea is one of the poorest countries in the world and has experienced chronic food shortages for decades, including a devastating famine in the mid-to-late 1990s.

In February, experts warned the country, which has one of the most authoritarian governments in the world, was facing a critical food crisis due to a significant drop in production - worsened by poor weather, strict border controls and the effect of international sanctions.

Satellite imagery from South Korean authorities shows that the North produced 180,000 tonnes less food in 2022 than in 2021.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Treasury blacklisted a Slovak man in a separate case - for acting as a broker between Russia and North Korea.

The treasury said Ashot Mkrtychev, 56, had arranged sales and organise deals that would enable North Korea to ship weapons to Russia in late 2022 and early 2023.

In return Pyongyang received cash, commercial aircraft, commodities and raw materials, they said.

Featuring on the sanctions blacklist means American businesses cannot have dealings with Mr Mkrtychev, and it freezes his US assets.

Western sanctions have significantly affected Russia's ability to replace used up or destroyed weapons in its war on Ukraine.

The sanctions have prompted Russia to turn to other countries to source weapons.

In December last year the US said Iran had become Russia's top military supporter.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia seeking munitions from North Korea, White House says

    The United States has new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional weapons from North Korea in exchange for food aid, the White House said on Thursday. "We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. "And we have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea."

  • Risks and Benefits of Waiting To File Taxes at the Deadline

    With tax season entering its third month, the earliest birds have already filed and are spending their refunds. If you're not among them, don't worry. There's still time to submit your returns with...

  • US: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea

    The White House on Thursday said it has new evidence that Russia is looking again to North Korea for weapons to fuel the war in Ukraine, this time in a deal that would provide Pyongyang with needed food and other commodities in return. It's the latest accusation that Russia, desperate for weaponry and restricted by sanctions and export controls, is turning to “rogue” nations to help it continue to prosecute the 13-month-old war. “As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

  • US says China can't alter 'routine' Taiwan trip

    The United States said Thursday that reprisals by China over a visit by Taiwan's president would not alter US policy, insisting that such stops are nothing new.China has warned the United States that it is "playing with fire" over the trip by President Tsai Ing-wen, who is in New York on what is officially a transit stopover on her way to Latin America.

  • No houses left standing in Avdiivka

    The infrastructure of the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast has been completely destroyed by Russian attacks, with not a single building left standing and 80% of the housing stock destroyed. Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine Quote from Barabash: "The infrastructure is completely ruined and nothing works.

  • Gerrit Cole sets Yankees Opening Day strikeout record in stellar season debut

    Gerrit Cole dazzled for the Yankees on Thursday, setting a new franchise record for most strikeouts by a starting pitcher on Opening Day.

  • China seeks to woo foreign firms as tensions with West swirl

    BOAO, China (Reuters) -Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that he was committed to opening up and reforming the world's second-largest economy, seeking to win over foreign investors even as trade and geopolitical tensions with the West loom large. His keynote speech, delivered at a business and political summit in the island province of Hainan, came in a week Beijing has mounted a charm offensive on overseas firms as it seeks to shore up an economy battered by years of pandemic restrictions. But the prospects for a speedy recovery are clouded by strained relations with the U.S. and its allies over issues including its cosy ties with Russia, muscular stance towards Taiwan and fears about its use of sensitive technologies.

  • Dillon Brooks with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic

    Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 03/28/2023

  • Sweden becomes 'legitimate target' by joining NATO, Russian envoy says

    Russian Ambassador to Sweden Viktor Tatarintsev warned Sweden in a statement form the embassy that pursuing membership in NATO would make them a "legitimate target" for Russian aggression

  • Social Security’s Latest Rule Could Mean Bigger Payments — If It Passes

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients might soon get bigger monthly payments if the Social Security Administration succeeds in pushing through a proposed change in how benefits are calculated....

  • United Airlines crew reported 'a possible fire' in a plane's engine, causing the aircraft to turn around, FAA says

    United Airlines Flight 129 landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after the crew reported the incident, per the FAA.

  • Why Barack Obama Dined With Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, the Daniels and More in Brentwood

    If you saw a bunch of stars ducking into A.O.C. recently, there was a good reason. President Barack Obama and his Higher Ground production company hosted back-to-back dinners the week of March 13 at the Brentwood hotspot, inviting a slew of Oscar winners, nominees and creative talent, according to multiple sources. Joining Obama and Higher […]

  • Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion

    Economists for a California task force on potential reparations for Black residents estimate payouts could reach more than $800 billion for harm caused by policing and housing discrimination. That's more than 2.5 times California's annual budget. The state reparations task force will review the numbers at a meeting Wednesday.

  • The clouds in the Horizon Forbidden West DLC aren't just pretty, they're "explorable landscapes"

    Guerrilla has been working on the cloud technology since Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • What does the 'B' in LGBTQ stand for? The difference between bisexuality and pansexuality.

    The B in LGBTQ stands for bisexual, which is attraction to more than one gender. Celebrities like Megan Fox and Kristen Stewart identify as bi.

  • US handling of state secrets 'causing great harm' to national security, report finds

    An excessive amount of classified information within the U.S. government is obstructing operations at all levels, a new report from the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center claims.

  • NFL draft: 49ers bolster CB depth, add TE, pick RB in 3rd round in ESPN 7-round mock

    Here's a look at each #49ers selection in a 7-round mock draft from ESPN:

  • Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week. President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in March that Finland had secured Turkey's blessing after taking concrete steps to keep promises to crack down on groups seen by Ankara as terrorists, and to free up defence exports.

  • Oshkosh to shutter JLTV line next year if protest fails

    Oshkosh Defense will end the JLTV line next year unless the Government Accountability Office overturns the Army's decision to switch manufacturers.