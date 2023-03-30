Russia offers North Korea food in exchange for ammunition

John Kirby

"We have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea," said Kirby.

Read also: North Korea making winter uniforms for Russian soldiers in Ukraine

"We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea. And that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions."

He added that arms dealer and Slovak citizen Ashot Mkrtychev was working to broker this deal between Russia and North Korea, bypassing Western sanctions.

Read also: Ukraine to launch long-range strike drones

On March 6, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that Russia is prepared to pay any price for artillery shells, drones, and missiles for the war effort.

Read also: North Korea supplies Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, US says

In January, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian forces have decreased their artillery shell expenditure from 60,000 to 20,000 rounds per day, which could indicate looming ammunition shortages.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine