Russian Oil Is Increasingly Becoming Untouchable for Traders

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian oil is becoming even less welcome in the global petroleum market as traders fret over the possibility of a U.S.-led embargo of the nation’s supplies, and a purchase on Friday by Shell Plc drew condemnation. TotalEnergies SE said its traders will no longer buy the nation’s crude.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the Biden administration and its allies are discussing an embargo of Russian oil in response to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Traders who handle Russian crude -- spanning both Europe and Asia -- said that possibility, in conjunction with the response to Shell buying Russian crude on Friday, has made the market more wary of touching the nation’s barrels.

A tension -- between economic imperative and political pressure to respond to the invasion -- is dragging the oil market toward a watershed: Do governments push to keep barrels flowing at high prices that are high enough to enrich Moscow, or do they take decisive steps to remove large amounts the nation’s supplies for a prolonged period? The latter approach would risk sending the cost of fuel spiraling, boosting inflation and causing economic damage.

“If Russian oil is not integrated back into the market within the next few weeks, we are at a real risk of having to ration crude and products by the summer,” Energy Aspects Ltd., a consultant, said in a note.

TotalEnergies became the first big oil company to publicly say its traders are halting purchases of Russian crude. While the company’s refineries will find alternative sources of crude, Total has one landlocked plant that’s still dependent on Russian oil, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston on Monday.

Story continues

Fuel Markets

There are already signs that the situation is affecting Europe’s fuel markets -- whether it’s heightened demand in the U.K., Shell restricting some heating oil supply in Germany, or diesel prices that are pointing to shortages. Brent oil soared as high as $139.13 a barrel at one stage on Monday after Blinken’s comments, before retreating to around $124.

Russia is an oil producing and exporting giant, and global petroleum supplies were already tightening before the invasion. After Shell purchased a cargo of Russia’s flagship Urals crude grade on Friday, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to ask the company whether the oil smelt like “Ukrainian blood for you?”

The country is a huge exporter of petroleum to Europe and the continent is likewise heavily reliant on Russia for barrels.

“We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil, while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets,” Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

European Union governments are divided over whether to join the U.S. in such a move.

The bloc’s ministers are discussing broadening sanctions to include restrictions on oil and petroleum product imports. But divisions have been laid bare with several nations, such as Germany, opposing such an abrupt move, while member states including Poland push the 27-member bloc to target fossil fuels, according to people familiar with discussions taking place behind closed doors.

Business Harder

Still, five oil traders in Europe who are normally involved in Russian cargoes said the sanctions threat, and the reaction to Shell’s move, have made any Russia-related business even harder.

Shell, for its part, said in a statement on Saturday that it bought the Russian crude after “intense talks with governments and continue to follow their guidance around this issue of security of supply.”

There were no bids or offers for the Russian grade on Monday in a pricing window run by S&P Global Platts. A mostly Kazakh grade that gets exported from a Russian Black Sea port was offered at a record discount of $11 a barrel below a global benchmark for physical oil trades.

Shell, Europe’s largest oil company also moved to divest its stake in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, and has said it will donate profits from its Russian business to humanitarian aid agencies.

The company is having to limit heating oil supplies in parts of Germany because of the impact of the disruption being caused by the invasion, according to an email seen by Bloomberg. In the U.K., road fuel demand has climbed since the war began.

Diesel traders are willing to pay an unprecedented $100 a ton just to get the fuel this month and not have to wait until April, according to ICE Futures Europe data.

Physical Stress

In the physical Asian oil market, at least three refiners said that they would cut Russian crude this month from their selections for spot cargoes to be loaded in May, despite the fact the barrels are expected to be on offer at increasing discounts, according to traders. The processors are regular buyers of grades shipped from Russia’s east such as ESPO and Sokol, and two of them already bought shipments for loading this month and next.

Prices of actual physical barrels have surged more than oil futures and some Asian refiners are already mulling cuts to processing rates as early as next month. Buyers are likely to seek alternative barrels from other regions -- most likely the Middle East and maybe even from the U.S. -- to compensate for the loss of Russian crude.

A May-loading cargo of Sokol crude from the Russia’s Far East was offered at a steep discount of as much as $14 a barrel below the region’s Dubai benchmark, according to traders. Dubai oil itself is already significantly cheaper than Brent, a marker in Europe.

Asia’s physical crude market will begin trading in the coming days as Middle Eastern producers follow Saudi Arabia and release their official selling prices, and after term oil allocation details from some producers are issued.

(Updates with Total comments from second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.