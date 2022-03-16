Russia oil shock could turn into "biggest supply crisis in decades"

Ben Geman
·1 min read

Russia's war on Ukraine could bring a "global oil supply shock" as buyers shun Russian energy and sanctions indirectly hit exports too, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Three million barrels per day of exports could be shut-in as of April, and "losses could increase should restrictions or public condemnation escalate," IEA's monthly oil market report said.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why it matters: Russia is the world's largest combined exporter of crude and petroleum products.

  • Global commercial oil inventories are already tighter than average and OPEC+ is sticking with only modest output increases for now.

  • Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can significantly boost production fast, but are "showing no willingness" yet, IEA said.

  • "[G]rowth will come from the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Guyana, but any near-term upside potential is limited," IEA said.

What's next: The wider commodity price surge and sanctions are slated to "appreciably depress" global economic growth, the report finds.IEA cut almost 1 million barrels per day from its 2022 oil demand growth projection. But the outlook "remains highly uncertain."

Catch up fast: Current sanctions don't directly hit Russian energy exports, and countries in Europe — Russia's largest market by far — have not followed the U.S. ban.

  • But IEA notes that "major oil companies, trading houses, shipping firms and banks have backed away from doing business with the country."

The big picture: "Faced with what could turn into the biggest supply crisis in decades, global energy markets are at a crossroads," IEA said.

  • The agency sees both challenges and opportunities. "[T]oday’s alignment of energy security and economic factors could well accelerate the transition away from oil," IEA said.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • U.S. companies are rushing to suspend or curtail operations in Russia. Not Koch Industries.

    A flood of U.S. companies have announced plans to suspend, close or curtail activities in Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but one prominent conglomerate seems to be operating on a business-as-usual basis.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban takes a swipe at Elon Musk's question about what inflation could look like in the coming years

    Musk canvassed his followers in a tweet Sunday, asking what they think the inflation rate could be in the next few years.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • IEA says 3 million bpd of Russian oil, products could be shut in next month

    Three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and products may not find their way to market beginning in April in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as sanctions bite and buyers hold off. Rising commodity prices and sanctions on Russia "are expected to appreciably depress global economic growth" and impact inflation, said the Paris-based IEA, offering a bleak picture of undersupply and uncertainty for the oil market. It was the first monthly report on oil from the IEA, which represents 31 mostly industrialised nations but not Russia, since Russia's invasion of its neighbour briefly sent Brent crude to nearly $140 a barrel.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Oil enters a bear market on China lockdowns, as OPEC leaves demand forecast ‘under assessment’

    Oil prices on Tuesday drop to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and enter a bear market, marked by a more than 20% drop from their recent highs.

  • Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

    The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.

  • Carmakers: VW warns on war; COVID dogs Toyota

    STORY: Carmakers were already struggling with production problems. Now a mix of old and new worries may be about to make things a whole lot worse. Volkswagen said Tuesday (March 15) that the war in Ukraine had thrown its outlook for the year into doubt. It’s struggling with a lack of key parts called wiring harnesses that are normally made in the country. They bundle up the miles of cables that go into each car. Chief Executive Herbert Diess: "We receive wiring harnesses from the Ukraine from nine to 11 plants, of which nine are working on reduced capacity."The German giant says rising raw material costs will also drive up prices for both electric and conventional vehicles. Those comments came as similar factors drove Tesla to raise its prices for the second time in days. Meanwhile, Toyota is grappling with old foes. The Japanese firm said Tuesday that it would make extra cuts to production due to a shortage of computer chips. That came only days after it announced an expected reduction of up to 20% in domestic output over the April-June quarter. Toyota has also said it will stop production at a joint-venture plant in China due to new curbs related to the global health crisis. Carmakers around the world have been plagued by parts shortages, due to a mix of surging demand for electronics, and lockdown-related disruption to supply chains. Toyota, VW and other firms have now also had to shut plants in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Russia temporarily bans grain exports to ex-Soviet countries

    Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug. 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30.

  • 5 charts that explain why gas prices are so high

    Gas prices have reached record highs, hitting $4.331 per gallon on Friday (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring b

  • 5 of the Biggest Product Recalls of All Time

    Product recalls are often a terrible situation for both consumers and companies to be in. While consumers are left with faulty -- or possibly fatal -- products, companies incur millions in costs...

  • Throwing gas on culture war flames

    The truth about gasoline prices: Don't blame Joe Biden.

  • California Judge Tosses Police-Filed Harassment Lawsuit That Claimed City of Palo Alto Caused Them ‘Mental Anguish’ to Walk Pass BLM Street Mural

    A California judge tossed out a civil complaint against the city of Palo Alto filed by six officers alleging harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit claims […]

  • Florida company sent H-2A workers elsewhere, abused them, underpaid them by $165,000

    The owners of an Avon Park harvesting business brought in H-2A visa workers purportedly for work in Florida, shipped them to Missouri instead, didn’t pay them or feed them properly and housed them in what was once a county jail, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • What’s driving up gas prices? And why won’t the White House help | Opinion

    When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter.

  • Germany wins big as Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countries

    Intel has picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, giving the first details of a $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on imports and ease a supply crunch for manufacturers. The plan is the latest big investment announcement by a major semiconductor maker as the industry tries to catch up with a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, though there will be no quick fix as the new German plants won't come online until 2027. The U.S. chipmaker is spreading its investments in Europe around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.