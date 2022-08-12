Russia opposes demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 05:17

Vasyl Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, did not support the offer  to create a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Source: Nebenzia, quotes .ru [Interfaks.ru – ed.]

Quote from Nebenzia: "Demilitarisation of the station can make it vulnerable to those who want to visit it. No one knows what their goals and objectives will be.

We cannot rule out any provocations, terrorist attacks on the station that we must protect."

Details: According to him, Russia protects nuclear power plants from possible threats, including possible terrorist attacks.

Background: At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the United States indicated that for the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is necessary to withdraw Russian troops from there, create a demilitarised zone there and provide access to IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] experts.

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Russia should allow an IAEA-led mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), clear the ZNPP facilities and withdraw its military and weapons from the station.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics attack victims' families to boycott German ceremony

    The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian attackers at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich will not attend a 50-year anniversary ceremony organized by German authorities, saying they deserve more compensation and a fuller reckoning of the tragedy. Members of the Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village, killed two athletes from Israel’s national team and took nine more hostage on Sept. 5, 1972. The attackers hoped to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as well as two left-wing extremists in West German jails.

  • Parts of China's Hainan extend COVID lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs

    A few cities in China's tourism hub Hainan extended lockdowns on Friday, with some of the measures expected to last through the weekend, while Lhasa in Tibet also tightened restrictions, among the latest curbs to contain COVID clusters in the country. Under the "dynamic COVID zero" policy that aims at quickly stopping each outbreak from spreading, local governments have imposed shorter lockdowns where people were barred from unnecessary movements for a few days or weeks until clusters were contained within narrower areas. Such lockdowns were less painful than the two-month virus battle fought by Shanghai in the spring, but the growing spread of Omicron across China may lead to more cities made subject to such measures along with the potential disruption to local businesses.

  • Enerhodar under occupation of madmen ‘threatening to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear plant’

    A brutal occupation, multiplied by a radiation threat on the scale of Chornobyl – these are the conditions the residents of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine have found themselves in, according to the city’s mayor, Dmytro Orlov.

  • Man arrested near home of Iranian dissident faces gun charge

    A man arrested in New York City last month near the home of an Iranian opposition activist and writer has been indicted on a weapons count. The indictment charges Khalid Mehdiyev with one count of possessing a firearm, a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle, with an obliterated serial number. Police arrested Mehdiyev last month after he was seen lurking near the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad, looking in the window and trying to open the front door.

  • U.N. chief urges demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for military activity around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex to end as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a renewed shelling and the U.N. Security Council met to discuss the situation. Russia seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant in March after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Poll shows 98% Ukrainians believe in Ukraines victory, 91% approve of Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 22:38 According to a recent poll, 98% Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory over Russia, and 91% approve of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's job performance.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Russian occupiers conduct overnight raids in Kherson

    Russian occupations forces in Kherson conducted a series of overnight raids and detained a number of Ukrainian citizens, deputy head of Kherson regional council Yurii Sobolevskyi said in a Telegram post on Aug. 12.

  • Economy contracts amid inflation crisis and recession fears – live updates

    Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency GDP fell by 0.1pc in second quarter, first decline since early 2021 FTSE 100 set for flat performance Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The next PM should not be bounced into stupid energy policies by this mood of near hysteria Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Are Surging Higher

    Celebrations may be in order for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTLA ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • Sturgeon supermoon: See the fourth and final moon of 2022 tonight

    The fourth and last supermoon of the year, the Sturgeon moon, will occur Thursday.

  • Sesame Place to train workers on diversity after lawsuit

    Sesame Place has announced the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for its employees following a $25 million class-action lawsuit alleging multiple incidents of discrimination after outcry sparked from a video of a costumed character snubbing two 6-year-old Black girls went viral online. The Sesame Street-themed park, operated by SeaWorld Parks, in a statement Tuesday said that all employees will be mandated to participate in training created to address bias, promote inclusion and prevent discrimination by the end of September. The training — which was developed by civil rights educators — will also be integrated into onboarding for all new employees and “will become a regular part of our training and workforce development,” the statement said.

  • Stidham relishing role with Raiders, playing for McDaniels

    Jarrett Stidham knows who's the starting quarterback in Las Vegas. “I think my biggest focus right now is just to compete every single day with these guys, push all of them as much as I can and help them along the way and just compete and play ball,” said Stidham, who spent the first three seasons of his career in New England. Stidham had plenty of fun in his first outing with the Raiders, completing 8 of 15 attempts for 96 yards during Las Vegas’ 27-11 win over Jacksonville in the Hall of Fame Game.

  • Mass fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on unknown toxic substance

    BERLIN (Reuters) -An unidentified highly toxic substance in the Oder river, which runs through Poland and Germany, appears to be the cause of a mass die-off of fish, the German state of Brandenburg's environment ministry said. An analysis of river water taken this week showed evidence of "synthetic chemical substances, very probably also with toxic effects for vertebrates," the ministry said on Thursday, adding that it remained unclear how the substance entered the water. The head of Poland's national water management authority told private broadcaster Polsat News that the presence of mercury in the water had yet to be confirmed, however.

  • Europe gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal

    On a day of give and take, Western nations made more pledges to send arms to Ukraine while the European Union's full ban on Russian coal imports kicked in on Thursday amid claims sanctions against Moscow now even affected its defense exports.

  • Russia is desperate for troops and is promising big cash bonuses for volunteers to deploy to Ukraine, UK intel suggests

    The cash incentives come as enthusiasm for volunteering to fight in Putin's brutal war is low, according to UK intelligence.

  • Trump baselessly bashed Obama for transferring records from the White House to Chicago. Here's why Obama was allowed while Trump is under scrutiny by the FBI.

    As his time in the White House came to a close, Barack Obama transferred records from the White House for his presidential library in Chicago.

  • Mary Trump Explains How Her Uncle's Been 'Tripped Up' By Merrick Garland

    "Garland is playing chess. Donald can only play checkers," Donald Trump's niece said.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Somehow Calls BS on GOP’s Trump Raid Outrage

    Fox NewsFox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy flipped the script on Thursday morning, pushing back on House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s wild suggestion that FBI agents went “rogue” in executing a court-approved search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s residence.Doocy further took issue with the immediate “rush to judgment” made by Scalise and other conservatives, asking if they could at least “wait a week” before determining that the FBI is “crazy.”Fox News has engaged in a full-scale mel

  • Fox News host calls out GOP for attacking the FBI after raid on Trump's home: 'Whatever happened to the Republican party backing the blue?'

    For years, the GOP has portrayed itself as the "law and order" party. But it's singing a very different tune following the FBI raid at Trump's home.