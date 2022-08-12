Russia opposes demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 05:17

Vasyl Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, did not support the offer to create a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Source: Nebenzia, quotes .ru [Interfaks.ru – ed.]

Quote from Nebenzia: "Demilitarisation of the station can make it vulnerable to those who want to visit it. No one knows what their goals and objectives will be.

We cannot rule out any provocations, terrorist attacks on the station that we must protect."

Details: According to him, Russia protects nuclear power plants from possible threats, including possible terrorist attacks.

Background: At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the United States indicated that for the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is necessary to withdraw Russian troops from there, create a demilitarised zone there and provide access to IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] experts.

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Russia should allow an IAEA-led mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), clear the ZNPP facilities and withdraw its military and weapons from the station.

Background:

On August 5, Energoatom reported that the Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant twice a day. First, three strikes were recorded near an industrial site – the enemy hit a high-voltage communication line.

Subsequently, the Russians hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with MLRS; a projectile fell near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Group of Seven (G7) issued a statement on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in which they demand that Russia immediately return control of the nuclear power plant to Ukraine.

