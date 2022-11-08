Russia opposes peace talks and continues to escalate war in Ukraine, says US official

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

“…We believe, as do the Ukrainians, in a just peace – a just peace that respects the UN Charter’s principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, that would safeguard Ukraine’s ability to defend itself in the future, that would ensure Ukraine’s recovery, its reconstruction, and would provide for accountability for Russia’s assault on Ukraine and its commission of war crimes,” Price said.

The U.S. State Department added that if Russia is ready for that sort of peace negotiation, it should stop bombing Ukraine, cease attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians, and end its missile attacks on critical civilian infrastructure.

“But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite,” he said.

“It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations.”

Price also emphasized that both the United States, NATO and the EU are firmly of the belief that there can be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine – a slogan that acknowledges Ukraine’s primacy in all matters that pertain to its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine