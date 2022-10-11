Russia orders 2,400 Shahed kamikaze drones from Iran Zelenskyy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN – TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 17:04

Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran.

Source: Zelenskyy's address during the online meeting of the G7 countries

Quote: "Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed kamikaze drones from Iran alone, according to our intelligence. And therefore... it is important that we have sufficient missiles for the air-defence and anti-missile systems provided and that these systems are integrated with our defence system."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he receives hourly reports of the downing of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

Previously: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones were shot down in Ukraine on 11 October.

