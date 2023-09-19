Russia orders 230,000 ID cards for families of dead soldiers in Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Labor and Social Development has placed an order for 230,000 identification cards for the family members of Russians who were eliminated in Ukraine, the Russian independent publication Verstka reported on Sept. 18.

A total of 757,305 combat veteran identification cards, and 230,000 identification cards for “family members of deceased war veterans, participants of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), and combat veterans” were reportedly ordered.

According to the documentation, 200,000 of these identification cards for family members of deceased Russians in Ukraine will be distributed within the Russian Ministry of Defense, while another 30,000 will be allocated to the Russian Ministry of Social Protection.

The Russian Ministry of Social Protection is responsible for pension payments. The figure of 30,000 correlates with the likely number of WWII veterans who are still alive.

These figures indicate the huge losses suffered by the Russian occupation army in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, despite the Kremlin regime’s efforts to carefully conceal them.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has already lost over 273,000 military personnel and more than 30,000 units of military equipment in Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine