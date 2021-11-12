Russia: New pandemic restrictions to take effect in February

A face mask hangs on a tree in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Russian authorities say they are preparing new restrictions to counter the unrelenting surge of coronavirus infections that has engulfed the vast country in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Some of the new pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities go into effect next year, a top government official said Friday, reiterating the need for vaccine-hesitant Russians to get immunized against the coronavirus.

Two bills outlining the measures were introduced in parliament on Friday. They would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights, to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads Russia’s state coronavirus task force, said that restrictions on public places will take force on Feb. 1, 2022. Russians will need to present QR codes proving their status from a government website.

“People need to be given time to get vaccinated and complete the necessary paperwork,” Golikova said. “All of our citizens have an...opportunity to get vaccinated in the meantime.”

Until then, people who can present a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 72 hours still can enter all public settings. It will be up for regional government to decide which public places to include into the QR-code system.

The government will announce a separate date for when train and flight restrictions will take effect.

COVID-19 infections and deaths in Russia remain at all-time highs. The state task force on Thursday reported 40,123 new confirmed cases and 1,235 deaths — both numbers only slightly lower than the record daily tallies of 41,335 infections and 1,239 deaths recorded earlier this month.

The surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Fewer than 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though the country approved a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine months before most of the world.

In total, the coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.9 million confirmed infections and nearly 253,000 deaths — by far the highest death toll in Europe.

Some experts believe the true figure is even higher.

Reports by Russia’s statistical service, Rosstat, that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality: 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause, and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Foundations commit billions to fight climate change

    The United Nations Climate Change Conference, which was postponed a year because of COVID-19, has promoted a series of announcements from foundations and individuals attempting to pour money into efforts to fight climate change, an area many think philanthropy has neglected. As policymakers from around the world gathered in Glasgow for a series of long-awaited meetings on climate change, a group of governments and private foundations announced plans to direct $1.7 billion to Indigenous and grassroots groups working to protect forests, a key strategy in absorbing carbon emissions. “We need to get the money out the door,” said Kevin Currey, program officer for natural resources and climate change at the Ford Foundation.

  • An Austrian province is preparing a COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated people only, saying the vaccinated shouldn't have to 'lose their freedom'

    Under the plan, which awaits federal approval, unvaccinated people in Upper Austria can't leave their homes except for essential reasons.

  • Ether’s Key Metrics Paint Bearish Picture: Santiment

    Active user participation on Ethereum's network has decoupled from ether's rising price

  • Today in History for November 12th

    Highlights of this day in history: Josef Stalin consolidates power in USSR; World War II's naval Battle of Guadalcanal begins; Women's rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Actress-turned-royalty Grace Kelly and singer Neil Young born. (Nov. 12)

  • Pop-A-Shot 3.0? Startup Readies At-Home Basketball Game for Esports Era

    Frank Sinopoli believes pop-a-shot games are worthy of a refresh befitting the Peloton era. Last year, the entrepreneur began developing HomeBallerz, adding social features and tracking tech to the mix. His vision includes transforming the sport from a basement diversion to a serious esport, using the ball and hoop for virtual team competitions and various […]

  • Phasing out gasoline cars and coal: What the U.N. climate talks have — and haven't — achieved

    As the United Nations climate summit comes to an end, here's where things stand on pledges to battle climate change.

  • Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Still Below $75,000?

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is setting records again, as it recently peaked at more than $68,000 per token -- up from roughly $44,000 per token in early October. If you've been on the fence about buying Bitcoin, its recent surge may make it a tempting investment. As Bitcoin continues to break records, is now the time to invest?

  • GM plans to build a military prototype of the GMC Hummer EV starting in 2022

    The original Hummer was basically a military vehicle for the streets. Now, GM wants to take its new electric Hummer back to its military roots.

  • France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

    MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns about an attack on Ukraine with their European Union allies at a briefing in Brussels. Two said the meeting was held on Wednesday with 30 ambassadors at the level of the NATO transatlantic alliance.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * China's CanSino Biologics has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said. * The dollar hit a 16-month high on Thursday and bond and stock markets dropped after the strongest U.S. inflation reading in over three decades fuelled expectations of Fed interest rate hikes next year.

  • 2023 Acura Integra: Everything We Know So Far

    Following some Integra-related announcements at Pebble Beach, we now know Acura's sporty hatch will return for the first time in more than 20 years in 2022.

  • Ethereum Targets High Despite Elevated Price Correction

    The near-term technical for the aforementioned altcoin suggest diminishing bullish momentum over the past day.

  • Andy Dick Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle

    It's the second alleged domestic violence incident by Dick in the last two months.

  • Chicago police leader resigned over ‘inability’ of department brass ‘to even feign interest’ in reform, then accused officials of retaliation

    A Chicago police leader who worked to implement the department’s federal consent decree sent a resignation letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot this summer alleging that CPD’s top leadership failed “to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner.” Then the official alleged that Chicago police retaliated against him for raising concerns about the department’s progress complying with ...

  • India's pollution board says prepare for emergency steps as Delhi's smog worsens

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal pollution control board on Friday ordered states and local bodies to be in "complete readiness" for emergency measures to tackle New Delhi's worsening smog conditions due to a drop in temperature and wind speeds. It reduced visibility and the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 470 on a scale of 500, according to the federal pollution control board. According to the pollution board's "Graded Response Action Plan", air quality remaining "severe" for 48 hours must prompt states and local bodies to impose emergency measures that include shutting down schools, imposing 'odd-even' restrictions on private cars based on their number plates, and stopping all construction.

  • The physics behind the Astroworld tragedy: When crowds behave like a fluid, people can wind up powerless

    Deadly crowd surges like the one at Astroworld aren't solely caused by mass panic. When crowds become too dense, people can't move freely.

  • Drive Review: The Over-Achieving 2021 Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner Is a Class-Defining Drop-Top

    The 626 hp convertible gives the marque’s already exclusive fit and finish a few impressive extras.

  • Watch: Steph Curry lob leads to another ridiculous Gary Payton II dunk vs. Timberwolves

    After a lob from Steph Curry, Gary Payton II continued to build his highlight reel with another ridiculous dunk against the Timberwolves.

  • Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion of Tesla Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk unloaded $5 billion of stock in the electric-car maker, shortly after fueling a social media debate over the tax treatment of billionaires’ shareholdings.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticThe world’s richest person has disposed

  • Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Stunned to Learn Biden Actually Runs the White House

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n