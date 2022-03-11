‘Russia Will Pay’: Kyiv B-School President On War & Reckoning

The top business school in Ukraine’s capital city is leading the effort to make Vladimir Putin pay.

Not on the battlefield — Ukraine’s defense forces are taking care of that. Instead, Kyiv School of Economics is spearheading a project to calculate the financial cost of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor — every crack in a bridge, bullet hole in a building, and bomb crater in a road or airport runway.

The “Russia Will Pay” project is a massive undertaking that will involve huge numbers: Preliminary estimates put the total value of damaged and destroyed objects in Ukraine at 1.5 trillion hryvnias, or $54.3 billion, a number that will likely grow as long as the conflict lasts.

$5.9 MILLION RAISED SO FAR FOR HUMANITARIAN AID

KSE President Tymofiy Mylovanov: “We are shipping a substantive number” of supplies to emergency personnel and defense forces

Speaking to Poets&Quants from Kyiv on Friday (March 11), Tymofiy Mylovanov, KSE’s president, says his school has undertaken seven big projects for Ukraine’s government since the war began more than two weeks ago — though he can only talk publicly about two of them; the others involve intelligence gathering, supply chain and security assessments, and various other sensitive assignments. Many of the school’s analysts and researchers are now working in such capacities, Mylovanov says; many others are out fighting Russian troops. Naturally, the school’s normal class schedule has been disrupted, but “we are operational,” Mylovanov insists. “Those guys don’t want to study yet because they’re all fighting or doing something else,” he adds.

The first of KSE’s two publicly announced initiatives began early in the war that started with Russia’s invasion February 24. Coordinating with Ukrainian businesses and state-owned companies, the school launched a humanitarian aid campaign to provide food, medicine, and transportation for refugees who already were moving en masse westward, and whose numbers have only swelled in the days since. The campaign has simultaneously collected first aid and protective gear for emergency services personnel and Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces — “to shield them,” the B-school announced, “against Russian aggression.” Through Friday, KSE had raised $5.9 million of a $10 million goal, enough for 5,400 first aid kits, 3,540 helmets, and 4,000 survival kits, among other equipment.

Story continues

“I appeal to the rest of the free world for which we are fighting now — support us with resources, stand with Ukraine,” Mylovanov says.

When the war began, “We immediately started the fundraising campaign,” he tells P&Q. “We have a very powerful — in terms of capacity — foundation. And we immediately readjusted it for medical supply and protective kit supplies, like bulletproof vests, what was immediately needed in Kyiv. And so all that is running. Now we are two weeks into this. We are shipping already a substantive number.”

‘THE AGGRESSOR MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY’

KSE’s other publicly announced project is the Russia Will Pay initiative, coordinated with the office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ministry of Economic Development & Trade, which Mylovanov himself headed from 2019 to 2020. Using crowdsourced information from Ukraine’s citizens (augmented and confirmed by expert analysis), the project will collect information about damage and destruction to infrastructure that occurs during the war.

Already in the first 14 days of the war, a team from KSE and volunteers have compiled, analyzed, and verified more than 1,800 reports from citizens, the government, and local authorities about damage to or destruction of more than 200 educational institutions, 30 health care facilities, eight churches, 1,600 residential buildings, 19 office buildings, 23 factories/storage facilities, 12 airports, and five thermal/hydroelectric power stations. This in addition to damage to more than 15,000 kilometers of roads, 5,000 kilometers of railways, 12 airports, 350 bridges and bridge crossings. And the damage and destruction grows substantially every day.

It is a colossal undertaking, with immense challenges. Among them: trust. When neighbors go to war, mistrust of information and authorities runs high, which is why anyone providing information to KSE about damage and destruction to the country’s infrastructure is guaranteed data confidentiality. No information about specific destructions will be published — only “generalized statistics,” for as long as martial law lasts.

“We will not be able to bring back the lives of our citizens who died in this war,” KSE announced. “But we will definitely win and rebuild our Ukraine. And the aggressor must take responsibility for all the losses.”

‘WHAT SAFE MEANS IS REALLY IRRELEVANT’

Mylovanov, currently in the country’s southwest, says he is safe for now, but that could change at any moment, he says, as the war expands to engulf the entire country.

“What safe means is really irrelevant, because they’re now bombing, as of today, all of Ukraine,” he says. “They bombed randomly, even Western Ukraine. There’s some saboteurs and special ops infiltration everywhere in Ukraine, but there’s no firefights here. So we’re okay. But I was in the areas where it is a little bit nasty.”

The war is all around. Members of KSE’s leadership hear it, see it, and feel it constantly.

“We were just talking — we have two meetings a day with the management team of Kyiv School of Economics, we have eight vice presidents and we are having two calls a day. And so this morning two of them reported that the rockets landed, one said 3 kilometers from them. The other said it was from her 4 minutes’ drive by car. The third one said that they had the air raid. And they’re all over the country. So I think I’ve been relatively lucky.”

The dragon Capital Building of Kyiv School of Economics

Tymofiy Mylovanov: “I suspected that something might happen and I came back to Ukraine two days before the invasion”

Kyiv School of Economics was founded in 2006, spun off as an independent school from a two-year master’s degree program in economics at the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Ukraine. That program had been established 10 years earlier by the Eurasia Foundation and a consortium of organizations including Carnegie Corporation of New York, Ford Foundation, and the World Bank, with a mandate to strengthen economics education in countries of the former Soviet Union.

KSE is now widely considered the premier graduate school of economics and management in Ukraine. It offers three master’s degree programs in economics jointly with the University of Houston, as well as a 20-month MBA for Future CEOs and a 21-month MBA for State-Owned Enterprises, taught in English by professors who earned Ph.D.s from European Union and U.S. universities; KSE also has two bachelor’s degree and multiple executive and professionalization programs. In all, the school currently has around 400 (mostly graduate) students — a small school, but with an outsize impact: More than 100 KSE graduates have gone on to earn their own Ph.D.s at Western universities.

In addition to being a former government minister, Tymofiy Mylovanov is a tenured associate professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh. He received his master’s in economics from KSE in 1999 and his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He has taught at the University of Bonn, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Pennsylvania, and his research — on game theory, contract theory, and institutional design — has been widely published internationally. Since 2016 he has served as deputy chairman of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine.

RUNNING A BUSINESS SCHOOL IN A WAR ZONE

Mylovanov became KSE’s president after leaving Ukraine’s government in 2020. A frequent lecturer at U.S. universities, he was there when the drumbeat of war became too loud to ignore in February.

On February 22, he returned to Kyiv; two days later, Russia invaded.

“I suspected that something might happen and I came back to Ukraine two days before the invasion,” Mylovanov tells P&Q. “I just canceled my engagements in San Francisco. I was giving some talks and doing this and that. I’m also faculty at the University of Pittsburgh.

“I was traveling around the U.S. in Chicago, Harvard, and New York, working from Stanford, trying to talk about Ukraine. But then I’m also advising the president’s office, because I was a minister. So I exchanged some messages with Zelenskyy a couple of days before just to give him support. I talked to ministers and prime ministers and other people, so I kind of had the feeling that we’re going to have war. And I wrote a little post and I had a couple of things: what a company should do, what universities should do if there is a war, that everyone should have protocols. President really got upset at me. He said, ‘It’s not going to be, you are just exaggerating, you’re creating panic,’ but maybe it was his strategy.”

With protocols in place for wartime, KSE was ready. Now that war has begun, the school must — and will — adapt, Mylovanov says.

“Half of our guys are fighting and half of our guys are running businesses. So they cannot really take classes, executive classes right now,” he says. “We’re here probably in for the long haul — it’s going to be months, if not years. And so we’ll have to be training students, but it’s going to be a different type of demand. We will need lectures on wartime leadership. The economy is adjusting, and that’s another thing. We’re evolving.”

HORROR STORIES

The school is “operational,” Mylovanov says, but studies have not yet resumed. Currently, he and the rest of the KSE leadership team are busy keeping close track of their nearly 400 students, with frequent “checkups.” It’s a huge part of his day, working the phones from his home.

“We are a relatively small school. Our enrollment right now is 400 students,” he says. “It’s mostly graduate students, but some undergraduates. We just started a bachelor’s program. Our plan was to grow to 5,000 students in the next five, seven years. But it was just first intake. So we basically have 300 graduate students and then a hundred bachelor. And we’re doing checkups, right? So the deans or coordinators of programs — depending on who it is, because some people are mobilized, some people are working with government, some people are working with military — we have checkups. And if someone doesn’t show up for a checkup, let’s say three times, that means 24 hours, one checkup and the next morning checkup, then we get worried. But sometimes to get from place to place, even if it’s a hundred miles, it could take two days.

“All of the vice presidents, that’s the management team of the school, from CFO to deans, they’re responsible for their staff and they’re responsible for students. They delegate down as needed, the chain of command. And we are doing checkups with students every two, four days. All students, as of today, as of last checkup, are accounted for.”

That wasn’t the case when the war began, he says.

“We had eight unaccounted for in the beginning of the war, then four. And then until 24 hours ago, it was two. And they got out of these northwest areas of Kyiv.”

They got out, Mylovanov says, but they had close calls.

“And they’re telling horror stories, absolute horror stories. We had an undergraduate student, Russians troops, regular troops, put her in the basement with her family and several other families in that village and kept them for two weeks there. That’s why we didn’t have any contact. And they wouldn’t give them even water for two weeks. They didn’t have water. I don’t know, they crawled out. I don’t know how they survived. It’s the worst I’ve heard. You know? It’s worse than just shooting. They’re keeping them and people are dying. I don’t know how but she survived.

“And we had two students like that in the same areas and they came in contact yesterday. So in many ways we are relieved, but the stories we’ve heard from them … ”

He pauses, his voice breaking.

“It’s just a kid, a young girl. You know what they have to do there to survive, if you start thinking about it, you know? What kind of things they do there, they become animals to survive.

“I thought things like that could only be happening in the 1940s, 1930s when there was the Holocaust. But no, they happen now.”

Click here to give to the humanitarian aid campaign organized by Kyiv School of Economics.

AND DON’T MISS STANFORD MBA STUDENTS COLLECT MILLIONS’ WORTH OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR UKRAINE and UKRAINE WAR PROMPTS GLOBAL NETWORK TO SUSPEND RUSSIAN MEMBER SCHOOL

The post ‘Russia Will Pay’: Kyiv B-School President On War & Reckoning appeared first on Poets&Quants.