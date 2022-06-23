Russia pays dollar-bonds in roubles as it seeks to avoid default

Illustration shows Russian rouble coins
·3 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it had fulfilled obligations on two dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending interest payments in roubles to its National Settlement Depository, in its latest bid to avoid a sovereign default.

Russia has been struggling to make payments on its $40 billion of international bonds since being hit with sweeping sanctions over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The latest payments amounting to 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) were due on two Eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2047 , whose terms do not allow for payments in Russia's currency.

"Obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement.

Both dollar-denominated bonds have in their terms provisions that payments could be made under certain circumstances in euros, pounds sterling or Swiss francs. However, they do not foresee payments in roubles, the currency Moscow used in the latest transfer. Both issues also have a 30-day grace period on payments.

To avert default, funds broadly have to be paid in the correct currency into bondholders' accounts within the prescribed timeframe.

The latest money transfers to the National Settlement Depository (NSD) come after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday to establish temporary procedures aimed at fulfilling Russia's foreign debt obligations.

The ministry said it was transitioning to the procedure established by the decree, and funds will be disbursed in roubles to the NSD before reaching bondholders in stages, depending on the amount of sanctions.

While Eurobond holders whose ownership rights are contained within the country's financial system will be paid in roubles, the holdings of investors to whom funds cannot be transferred due to sanctions imposed on Moscow will need to open a rouble account in the NSD to receive those funds.

It is unclear as yet whether foreign investors - many of whom will have to navigate sanctions imposed by their own governments - will be willing or even permitted to open such accounts.

But the wider process is beset with legal and commercial uncertainties, according to lawyers and analysts.

"It's still unclear whether the paying agent of Russia bonds works for the government or the creditors," said Mitu Gulati, a law professor at the University of Virginia and an expert on debt restructurings.

"The Russian lawyers put so many landmines in a contract, and it's not even clear in which jurisdiction a creditor could potentially sue the country," he said.

Russia has been on the brink of default since the U.S. Treasury decided in May against extending a key license that had allowed Moscow to keep paying bondholders despite the sanctions.

A 30-day grace period on interest payments worth $71.25 million and 26.5 million euros that were due May 27 expires on Monday. While Russia decided to send the money to the payment agent NSD before the U.S. Treasury's decision, it is unclear whether the money made it further into bondholders' accounts.

($1 = 53.3500 roubles)

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Slams Default Threat as ‘Farce,’ Pays Interest in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said international sanctions have created a “force-majeure” situation that’s forced it to switch to servicing its eurobonds in rubles in a bid to avoid a default.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mo

  • Citigroup sees 50% chance of recession amid inflation, Fed hikes, and consumer spending slowdown

    The recession calls on Wall Street are starting to become as commonplace as the Gucci loafers and Louboutin pumps worn by the many that work at the influential banks.

  • Togo and Gabon to become newest members of Commonwealth this week

    Togo and Gabon are set to join the Commonwealth this week, becoming the latest countries to join despite having no historic ties to Britain. It is the first time that new nations have joined in more than a decade, and the first time since 1995 that two have joined at once. The two west African countries will follow Rwanda and Mozambique as the third and fourth countries to join the Commonwealth's ranks without having ever been under Britain’s rule. Gabon is a former French colony while Togo used

  • Britons sentenced to death for fighting in Ukraine prepare appeal

    Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death are preparing to appeal, Russia's TASS news agency cited one of their lawyers as saying on Thursday.

  • Not One But Two Interim Deans To Lead Weatherhead

    Associate Dean for Finance J.B. Silvers (left) and Morgan Stanley Managing Director Andrew Medvedev will become interim deans on Sept. 1 for three-year terms Case Western Reserve University took the unusual step of naming ... The post Not One But Two Interim Deans To Lead Weatherhead appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • South Africa's Zondo commission: Damning report exposes rampant corruption

    President Cyril Ramaphosa vows to have learnt the lessons but many South Africans are not convinced.

  • Russian rouble firms to 7-year high past 53 vs dollar in Moscow trade

    The rouble jumped on Wednesday to its strongest mark in seven years against the dollar and euro, supported by capital controls, a favourable upcoming tax period and Russia's trade surplus. At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 53.07, earlier strengthening to 52.80, its strongest mark since June 2015. The rouble, which has become the world's best-performing currency this year, is driven by Russia's high proceeds from commodity exports, a sharp drop in imports and a ban on households withdrawing foreign currency savings.

  • Powell Is Focused on Curbing Inflation, Even at the Risk of Provoking a Recession

    The Federal Reserve chair remains focused on curbing inflation, even at the risk of provoking a recession.

  • Qatar to Demand EU Sign Long-Term LNG Deals If It Wants More Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar plans to insist on terms that will lock Europe Union countries in for two decades of liquefied natural gas purchases, a move that will complicate the bloc’s goal to cut emissions while also reducing its dependence on Russian fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Cha

  • Mortgage Rates in the US Rise to 5.81%, Highest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US climbed again, hovering near a 14-year high. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapThe average for a 30-year loan was 5.81%, up from 5.78% last week, Freddie Mac sai

  • Here’s how you can compound dividend stocks to double the S&P 500’s return

    DEEP DIVE Companies announce dividend increases all the time, but here’s one that points to a simple investing strategy that can lower your risk and make you a lot of money over the years. Maybe it isn’t so exciting on the surface: Kroger Co.

  • Fed's Harker: 'Starting to see some signs of demand softening'

    The U.S. economy is starting to show signs of softening demand, which if continued, could make the case for a slightly less aggressive interest rate hike in July, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday.

  • Fact check: The Biden administration has flown Pride flags in Muslim-majority countries

    Numerous examples show that Pride flags have been flown outside U.S. embassies in Muslim-majority countries during the Biden administration.

  • Russian momentum in Ukraine could slow for lack of resources - British PM

    Britain's defence intelligence service believes that Russia's momentum in the war in Ukraine will slow in the next few months as its army exhausts its resources, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a group of European newspapers. In comments released on Wednesday by Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Johnson said President Vladimir Putin's forces were pushing forward in the eastern Donbas region, wreaking destruction but at a heavy cost in soldiers and weapons. "Our defence intelligence service believes, however, that in the next few months, Russia could come to a point at which there is no longer any forward momentum because it has exhausted its resources," Johnson was quoted as saying in the interview.

  • Russian consumer prices decline for third week running

    Russia's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.12% in the week to June 17, down for a third week in a row after a massive spike in March, providing the central bank with more room to cut rates to limit the economic downturn this year, data showed on Wednesday. So far this year, consumer prices in Russia rose 11.51%, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed. In a separate set of data, the economy ministry said annual consumer inflation slowed to 16.42% as of June 17, down from 16.69% a week earlier.

  • Yields Tumble as Powell Brings Back Hawkish Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond yields tumbled as investors parsed a flurry of economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the House financial services committee.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount:

  • Fed’s Bowman Backs Raising Rates 75 Basis Points in July

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said she supports raising interest rates by 75 basis points again in July and following that with a few more half-point hikes.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Moun

  • United Airlines to cut 12% of daily Newark flights

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses stock performance for United Airlines as the airline cuts 12% of its daily flights to Newark, NJ.

  • This dividend fund is down only 3% this year vs. the S&P’s 20% decline. Here are the manager’s top stock picks.

    John Kornitzer explains why the Buffalo Flexible Income Fund has held up so well during the bear market.

  • Gun maker stocks jump after Supreme Court strikes down New York gun-control law

    Shares of gun makers got a boost in morning trading Thursday, after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down a New York State gun-control provision. Sturm Ruger & Co.'s stock jumped 1.9%, after being up about 1.4% just prior to the SCOTUS ruling, while Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares climbed 5.2%, after being up 3.2% just before the ruling. SCOTUS said the New York law that forbids people from obtaining a permit to carry a handgun publicly unless they can demonstrate a speci