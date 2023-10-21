Russia peddles its propaganda on its deadly missile strike on Hroza, Ukraine to Czech diplomat

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned Jan Ondrejka, Czechia’s Charge d’Affaires in Moscow, and explained its version of the missile strike that claimed the lives of dozens of civilians in the village of Hroza, Ukraine on 5 October.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it summoned the Czech diplomat on 17 October to explain to him "Russia’s position with regard to the situation around Ukraine". The Russian officials said the deaths of civilians during the missile strike on Hroza were "dreamed up" by Ukraine.

"The diplomat was made aware of Czechia’s unacceptable role in the Ukrainian conflict, its active support for Kyiv with goal of ‘inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia’, and pumping arms into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which prolongs the conflict and destabilises the entire region," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote.

Background:

