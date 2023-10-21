Russia peddles its propaganda on its deadly missile strike on Hroza, Ukraine to Czech diplomat
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned Jan Ondrejka, Czechia’s Charge d’Affaires in Moscow, and explained its version of the missile strike that claimed the lives of dozens of civilians in the village of Hroza, Ukraine on 5 October.
Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it summoned the Czech diplomat on 17 October to explain to him "Russia’s position with regard to the situation around Ukraine". The Russian officials said the deaths of civilians during the missile strike on Hroza were "dreamed up" by Ukraine.
"The diplomat was made aware of Czechia’s unacceptable role in the Ukrainian conflict, its active support for Kyiv with goal of ‘inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia’, and pumping arms into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which prolongs the conflict and destabilises the entire region," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote.
Background:
On 5 October, the Russians attacked a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, as a wake for a fallen soldier was taking place there.
The death toll stands at 59. Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN has claimed the people killed were "Nazi collaborators".
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, stressed that the Russian missile strike on Hroza and the mass murder of civilians offered a reminder of why it is important to maintain and strengthen international support for Ukraine.
Jan Lipavský, Czechia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeevsky in light of Russia’s missile strike on Hroza.
