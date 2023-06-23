Russia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing Putin arrest warrant

International Criminal Court

A judge at the International Criminal Court or ICC has been placed on the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list, according to Russian state media reports on June 22.

The notice targets Rosario Salvatore Aitala, the ICC judge who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian dictator is wanted by the ICC in connection with charges that he was involved in the abduction of children from Ukraine – possibly a war crime.

Russian propagandists claim that a wanted poster for the judge, with his photo and caption on arrest warrant documents, has been placed on a billboard near the Russian Interior Ministry's office in the Sviblovo district of Moscow.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of abducting Ukrainian children to Russia and committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin can be arrested in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

