Russia planned missile strike barrage before Crimea Bridge attack, U.S. says

Such a massive attack cannot be planned in a few days, the White House said

“It likely was something that they had been planning for quite some time,” said Kirby.

“Now that’s not to say that the explosion on the Crimea Bridge might have accelerated some of their planning.”

According to Kirby, it's hard to say yet whether Putin shifted his strategy entirely towards attempting to ruin Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Russia carried out at least 83 missile and air strikes against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10, killing 14 civilians. The attack took out parts of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, precipitating a series of disruptions in power and water supply across the country.

