Russia plans to deploy Iranian-made missiles north of Ukraine, against which we have no defence Air Force spokesman

Iranian-made ballistic missiles, which Russia plans to purchase from Iran, will probably be deployed on the northern border of Ukraine.



Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, during a briefing on 1 November

Quote from Ihnat: "We will take all measures of protection against these missiles. They will probably be delivered to the North of Ukraine; that’s where they can be launched from, in such a way as to threaten the whole of Ukraine.

One [of these types of] missile[s is] of 300 km [range]; another [type of] missile [is] 700 km in range. These are ballistic missiles. We have no effective defence against these missiles.

It is theoretically possible to shoot them down, but in fact it is very difficult to do it with the means we have at our disposal.

We have anti-air defence, but not anti-missile defence."

Details: Yurii Ihnat states that the Russians also want to purchase Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Iran, which are typically produced and deployed by Russian occupying forces.

Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman explained that the Russians are running out of Iskander-Ms and have already begun to use up their emergency reserves of such missiles.

Ukraine’s air defence systems cannot down Iskander ballistic missiles, Oniks supersonic missiles, as well as Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

