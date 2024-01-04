Russia plans to equip cruise missiles with cluster munitions – National Resistance Centre

The National Resistance Centre of Ukraine reports that it has obtained proof of the Russians’ intent to equip Kh-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions.

Source: website of the National Resistance Centre

Details: Reportedly, the documents of the OKB Chyetverikov plant where the Russians produce missiles for further attacks on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine were leaked to the centre.

According to the documents, in October 2023 Russia’s Defence Ministry ordered the engineers to modernise cruise missiles with a cluster block.

Quote: "So far no instances of the Russians using such missiles were recorded. Yet we call upon Ukrainians to operatively react to air-raid warnings as the enemy violates international law and is ready to use more deadly weapons against civilians."

For reference: Cluster munitions are aero bombs, artillery rounds or missiles which have a few hundreds small explosive projectiles instead of singular large ones.

