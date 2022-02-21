Russia plans to target dissidents in Ukraine to be killed or sent to camps, U.S. says

The United States has warned the United Nations it believes Russia has plans to kill large numbers of critics, dissidents, and "vulnerable populations" in Ukraine or send them to camps after an expected invasion.

The U.S. Representative to the U.N. Office and Other International Organizations, Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, recently made the assertions in a letter to U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, the contents of which were first reported Sunday evening by the Washington Post.

NBC News obtained the letter, which says, "We have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation."

Crocker said in the letter that the United States believes Russia would "likely target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons."

The document warns of large-scale "human rights violations and abuses" and says protesters would also be met with unjust force.

"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," the letter states.

It says Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the matter with the U.N. Security Council last week. The U.S. also brought up the concerns during debate on December 15 at the U.N. Human Rights Council.

On Sunday the office of the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said the leader brokered an agreement in principle that would have Biden and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, meet regarding the situation in Ukraine.

More than 150,000 Russian troops are camped outside Ukraine.

White House sources said late Sunday the potential meeting has not changed its conviction that has Russia plans for an imminent invasion.