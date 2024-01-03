Russia plans to use Uzbekistan to circumvent sanctions

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has stated that the Russians are planning to create and finance shell companies in Uzbekistan to purchase electronics for UAVs in order to circumvent sanctions.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center pointed out that on 26 December 2023, during a meeting of CIS leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the terms of cooperation with the top military and political leadership of Uzbekistan.

In particular, preliminary agreements have been reached on the creation of a number of shell companies in Uzbekistan, which will be funded by the Russian government.

Quote: "Officially announced cooperation in the transport industry.

But according to the Center, the opposition is, in fact, the creation of fictitious companies to circumvent international sanctions by Russia.

And also enterprises for the assembly of UAVs, which will consist of foreign electronic components.

In the future, these companies will export products and components to a number of Russian defense enterprises. In particular, to Elektropribor plant (Kazan city), Elekon plant, Stella-K and others.

Russia also plans to buy Soviet ammunition stocks in Uzbekistan.

Therefore Russians plan to continue deploying fictitious enterprises in the countries of Central Asia to bypass international sanctions."

