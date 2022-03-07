Russia pledges to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine cities after heavy night of shelling

Ukraine's government said Russian forces increased shelling of residential areas in central, northern and southern Ukraine overnight, as a third round of peace talks was expected Monday as the invasion entered its the 12th day.

The latest: Russia's Defense Ministry announced it had agreed to hold fire and open a "humanitarian corridor" in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and the port city of Mariupol, to begin at 1a.m. ET., in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's request to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service shared online images of badly damaged and razes homes that it said were shelled in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday morning.

Yes, but: Russian officials have made such announcements before and Ukrainian officials reported they had to halt civilian evacuations due to shelling from Russia's military over the weekend.

Ukrainian authorities say as a consequence of that, they had to call off evacuation efforts for two straight days for some 200,000 civilians trapped in the coastal city of Mariupol.

State of play: "Over the past 24 hours, a high level of Russian air and artillery strikes have continued to hit military and civilian sites in Ukrainian cities. Recent strikes have targeted Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv, and been particularly heavy in Mariupol," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update late Sunday.

Despite this, "Russian forces probably made minimal ground advances over the weekend," the MoD said. "It is highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved its planned objectives to date."

What to watch: The United Nations' International Court of Justice was hearing submissions from Ukrainian officials on Monday calling for the world court to make an emergency ruling to end the invasion, accusing Russian forces of genocide.

For the record: The ICC last week opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN from Moldova on Sunday that U.S. officials had "seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime."

