Russia posts video of soldiers, tanks, and missile launchers near Ukraine border as West warns of invasion

The footage shows a fleet of what appears to be Iskander short-range ballistic missile launchers leaving a base.
The footage also showed soldiers firing rifles and throwing grenades.
In a statement accompanying the video, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev — commander of the troops — said the drills were meant to be "a comprehensive check of the combat skills of the troops, the readiness of formations and military units to complete their tasks in a short time, an assessment of the level of combat training and coherence of units."
The exercises are due to last until January 29, the statement said.
State Rep. Gerald Brady announced Friday he would be stepping down from his position as the representative of Delaware's fourth district effective February due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Brady, who served as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard during conflicts in the Middle East two decades ago, revealed he was diagnosed with PTSD and would be resigning from his position on Feb. 4, according to WDEL. “The grim reality of this condition for those of us who live with it is long periods of silent suffering, which can be punctuated by episodes or conduct that may make little sense to people who do not understand the nature of PTSD,” he said in the statement.
State Sen. Lauren Book often has told the story about how she was sexually abused by her nanny for six years when she was a child. “Truth be told, if it weren’t for my children, I would have ended my life,” she said.
My hopes and dreams for my son were solid, and I was fine cosigning on his school loans as I did the same for his sister. It hurts worse that I’ve lost my son because of this too.I would like to retire someday, I’m hoping for a magic bullet to fix this for me. First up, let’s celebrate all the ways you’re on track as it is: Most likely, the credit card debt you had had a higher interest rate than the student loan debt, and kudos to you for repaying it.
Fearing that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, the U.S. State Department on Sunday ordered all nonessential personnel at its embassy in Kyiv to evacuate immediately, and recommended that all U.S. citizens leave the country at once.
Russia said on Tuesday it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of fuelling tensions over Ukraine - repeating Moscow's line that the crisis is being driven by U.S. and NATO actions rather than by its own build-up of tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border. Western states accuse Russia of planning a new attack on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014.
A New York judge struck down the state's mask mandate on Monday, one week before it was due to expire, ruling the governor overstepped her authority in imposing a rule that needed to have been passed by the state legislature. Judge Thomas Rademaker of New York State Supreme Court on Long Island found that the state legislature last year curbed any governor's ability to issue decrees, such as a mask mandate, amid a declared state of emergency. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses.
Germany’s refusal to join other NATO members in providing weapons to Ukraine has annoyed some allies and raised questions about Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Russia. The issue rose to the fore over the weekend following a report that Berlin had gone so far as to block Estonia from supplying old German howitzers to Kyiv to help defend itself against Russian troops massing near the Ukrainian the border. Germany's stance on arms supplies does “not correspond to the level of our relations and the current security situation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.
The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend. Publicly, the United States and European allies have promised to hit Russia financially like never before if Putin does roll his military into Ukraine. Leaders have given few hard details to the public, however, arguing it’s best to keep Putin guessing.
The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there. Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for Europe suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.
The U.S. military said on Monday that the "combined efforts" of both American and United Arab Emirates forces "successfully prevented" a missile attack in Abu Dhabi.U.S. Central Command Spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement that "U.S. forces at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE...