Russia posts video of soldiers, tanks, and missile launchers near Ukraine border as West warns of invasion

Screenshots of video from Russia’s Western Military District, posted on January 25, 2022, showing drills involving soldiers, tanks, and missile launchers near the country’s border with Ukraine. Ministry of Defense of Russia

Russia's Western Military District posted video of drills, including what looked like missile launchers.

The troops' commander said the drills were to check combat readiness.

The footage comes as the West warns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia denies those plans.

Russia on Tuesday posted footage of drills including soldiers, tanks, and missile launchers near its border with Ukraine.

The video from Russia's Western Military District comes as countries including Ukraine, the US, and Britain increasingly warn of an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied plans to invade Ukraine.

The footage shows a fleet of what appears to be Iskander short-range ballistic missile launchers leaving a base.

The footage also showed soldiers firing rifles and throwing grenades.

In a statement accompanying the video, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev — commander of the troops — said the drills were meant to be "a comprehensive check of the combat skills of the troops, the readiness of formations and military units to complete their tasks in a short time, an assessment of the level of combat training and coherence of units."

The exercises are due to last until January 29, the statement said.

