Putin's military unleashes wave of rush hour air strikes on Kyiv as Ukrainians return to work in New Year

Vladimir Putin’s military unleashed a wave of air strikes on Kyiv during the early morning rush hour as Ukrainians returned to work in the New Year.

The bombardment came hours after the Russian President vowed to avenge what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod that killed 24 civilian people.

Russia barraged the Ukrainian capital with waves of missiles during the morning peak-hour, cutting off power in parts of the city and sending debris from downed weapons falling across the area.

"Explosions in the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, urging people to stay safe, adding that at least 10 people had been injured.

Olexander Scherba, a senior Ukrainian diplomat, tweeted: “They do like to send their missiles during the rush hour when people are getting to work.

“It literally rains missiles over Kyiv now. Very loud. Can’t imagine what it would’ve been like without Patriots.”

Bridget A. Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, messaged: “Putin is ringing in 2024 by launching missiles at Kyiv and around the country as millions of Ukrainians again take shelter in freezing temps. Loud explosions in Kyiv this morning. It’s urgent and critical that we support Ukraine now - to stop Putin here.”

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a destroyed building after the Russian attack in Kyiv (AP)

Electricity supplies were reported to have been cut in several districts of the capital as Russia targets key infrastructure in Ukraine during the winter, forcingmillions of people to endure freezing conditions in their homes.

Some reports also suggested water systems had been damaged.

The air strikes were believed to have ended around 10am local time.

All over Kyiv this morning, this is how we wake up. pic.twitter.com/vP3MgpqN43 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 2, 2024

Ukraine's air force said earlier on Tuesday it had destroyed all 35 attack drones that Russia launched after midnight targeting several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The attacks came after Putin said on Monday that Ukraine's strikes on Belgorod "will not go unpunished." They kept most of Ukraine under air raid alerts for hours.

Russia claimed that Ukraine launched an attack on Belgorod from the Kharkiv region on Saturday, just across the Russian border.Klitschko said that gas pipelines were damaged in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district and electricity was cut off in several buildings of the capital.

The full scale of the Russian missile attack was not immediately clear. The assault follows Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine on Friday that killed at least 39 people.

The city of Kharkiv was also under a "massive missile attack," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

One person was reported to have been killed, 41 wounded, with rescuers pulling at least 17 people from the rubble of buildings, according to reports.

Putin has resorted to targeting towns and cities across Ukraine after his invasion plan, which included seizing Kyiv within days, failed spectacularly.

His war, launched in February 2022, is locked in a stalemate as it is almost dragging into a third year.

Up to 350,000 Russians have been wounded or killed in the conflict, according to British estimates, with Ukraine also suffering high casualties, including many civilians.