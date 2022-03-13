9 killed, 57 injured in Russian attack targeting military range near Lviv: Live updates

A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 19 miles northwest of the city of Lviv and 22 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland.

The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills.

Russian fighters also fired at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine located about 150 miles from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said Russia’s goal was “to sow panic and fear.”

The attacks early Sunday came after Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine on Saturday, pounding Mariupol in the south, shelling the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and thwarting the efforts of people trying to flee the violence.

In Mariupol, which has endured some of the worst punishment since Russia invaded, efforts to bring food, water and medicine into the port city of 430,000 and to evacuate civilians, were prevented by unceasing attacks. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to the mayor's office, and the shelling has even interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.

Russian forces shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 children and adults in Mariupol, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to break his country apart, as well as starting “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.

“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation Saturday.

Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach Mariupol and blocked another, a Ukrainian official said. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Latest developments:

►Russian forces are attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east as they advance from Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, the British Ministry of Defence reported Sunday.

►President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the State Department to provide up to $200 million for arms and equipment to aid Ukraine.

►German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for 75 minutes Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin urging him to agree an “immediate cease-fire in Ukraine.”

► Russia's deputy foreign minister warned Saturday that convoys transporting foreign weapons into Ukraine will become “legitimate targets” for attacks.

► Ukraine's chief prosecutor’s office says at least 79 children have been killed since the invasion began on Feb. 24. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

► Some 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia began its invasion, according to Zelenskyy.

A Russian air strike in western Ukraine that targeted a military range near the Polish border killed nine people and injured 57, officials said at a press conference in Lviv Sunday morning.

The Russian military fired at least 30 rockets at the Yaroviv military range about 20 miles northwest of Lviv, the Lviv regional administration said. Eight of the rockets hit and the rest were shot down by Ukrainian air defense, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many of the dead and injured were located on the military installation.

The Russian attack occurred near one of the two main roads out of Lviv to Poland, said regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy.

The apparent target was the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, a military training center where foreign militaries have sent advisors and trainers.

The attack came after the Kremlin warned Saturday that convoys transporting foreign weapons into Ukraine will become “legitimate targets” for attacks.

Since 2015, the U.S. has regularly sent instructors to the Yaroviv military range to train Ukraine’s military. The range has also hosted international NATO drills.

On Friday, Russian forces shelled two airfields in the western cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, firing more than 10 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

- Kim Hjelmgaard and Associated Press

Bus with refugees overturns in Italy, 1 dead

Italian state radio says a bus carrying about 50 refugees from Ukraine has overturned on a major highway in northern Italy, killing a passenger and injuring several others, none of them seriously.

RAI radio said one woman died and the rest of those aboard the bus were safely evacuated after the accident early Sunday near the town of Forli’. It wasn’t immediately clear where the bus was headed.

Some 35,000 Ukrainians refugees who fled the war have entered Italy, most of them through its northeastern border with Slovenia. Forli’ is in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which borders the Adriatic Sea and which so far has taken in some 7,000 refugees.

The accident is under investigation.

- The Associated Press

A third Russian general has died in fighting, Ukraine officials say

A Russian general was killed in fighting at Ukraine's southern city Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said.

Maj. Gen. Andrei Kolesnikov would be the third Russian general to die since the invasion of Ukraine began, making an unusual loss of such a high-ranking military official during fighting. Kolesnikov was the commander of Russia's Eastern Military District, according to Ukraine's military.

Russia did not confirm Kolesnikov's death, and has not shared many details about its military losses during the invasion of Ukraine. Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division, and Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, who had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya, had previously been reported killed.

Ukraine: 7 dead, including one child, after shooting in humanitarian corridor

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said Saturday that seven people, including one child, were killed Friday by Russian soldiers while traveling along a humanitarian corridor, calling the act a “military crime.”

The ministry claimed Russian soldiers shot at a group of civilians, consisting primarily of women and children, behind “the agreed ‘green’ corridor.” The attack allegedly occurred during an evacuation attempt in the village of Peremoga, which is in the Baryshevskyi district of the Kyiv region. The number of non-fatal injuries from the shooting is unknown, the agency said.

The defense ministry additionally claimed that after the shooting, Russian soldiers would not allow other individuals to escape.

“At present, it is practically impossible to contact them, as well as to provide humanitarian and medical care,” the agency said.

- Ella Lee

