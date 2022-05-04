Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Jon Gambrell, Cara Anna, The Associated Press
·6 min read

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east, as the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports.

The Russian military said Wednesday it used sea- and air-launched precision guided missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots.

The defense minister repeated that Russian forces have blocked off a steel mill in Mariupol from which scores of civilians were evacuated over the weekend. Another official denied they were storming the plant, as its defenders said a day earlier.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, said attacks in the eastern Donbas region left 21 civilians dead.

The flurry of attacks over the past day comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. This year the world is watching for whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a limited victory — or expand what he calls a “special military operation” to a wider war.

A declaration of all-out war would allow Putin to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to replace what Western officials say have been significant troop losses.

This satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Russian forces began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The renewed push to take the mill came after scores of civilians were evacuated from the plant&#39;s underground tunnels after enduring weeks of shelling. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
This satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Russian forces began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The renewed push to take the mill came after scores of civilians were evacuated from the plant's underground tunnels after enduring weeks of shelling. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday dismissed the speculation as “untrue” and “nonsense.”

As areas across Ukraine came under renewed attack, Belarus, which Russia used as a staging ground for its invasion, announced military drills. The Defense Ministry in Minsk said the exercises that began Wednesday don’t threaten any neighbors but a top Ukrainian official the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.

While the Russian attacks were across a wide swath of Ukraine, some were concentrated in and around Lviv, the western city close to the Polish border that has been a gateway for NATO-supplied weapons.

Explosions were heard late Tuesday in the city, which has seen only sporadic attacks during the war and has become a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. The mayor said the strikes damaged three power substations, knocking out electricity in parts of the city and disrupting the water supply. Two people were wounded.

The attacks on rail infrastructure were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, while his boss, Minister Sergei Shoigu, told top military brass that the West was “stuffing Ukraine with weapons.”

Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the battle for the Donbas, which Moscow now says is its focus following its failure to take Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.

Ukraine has urged the West to ramp up the supply of weapons ahead of that potentially decisive battle. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, which had been slow at first to help arm Ukraine, said Wednesday his government is considering supplying Ukraine with howitzers, in addition to Gepard anti-aircraft guns and other equipment it has already agreed to send.

A Ukrainian army soldier stands guard at the war-damaged Irpinsky Lipky residential complex following the visit of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 28, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian army soldier stands guard at the war-damaged Irpinsky Lipky residential complex following the visit of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 28, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, which lies in the Donbas, said Russian attacks left 21 dead on Tuesday, the highest number of known fatalities since April 8, when a missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk killed at least 59 people.

Russia has deployed a significant number of troops in the region and appears to be trying to advance in the north, as they try to cut Ukrainian forces off, according to an assessment from the British Defense Ministry. However, Moscow’s push has been slow as Ukrainian fighters dig in and use long-range weapons to target the Russians.

In addition to supplying weapons to Ukraine, Europe and the United States have sought to punish Moscow with sanctions. The EU’s top official called on the 27-nation bloc on Wednesday to ban Russian oil imports.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

The proposals need unanimous approval from EU countries and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Hungary and Slovakia have already said they won’t take part in any oil sanctions, but von der Leyen didn’t elaborate on whether they would receive an exemption, which appears likely.

Von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

On Tuesday, in one of the most crucial battles of the war, Ukrainian fighters said Russian forces began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol, the last pocket of resistance in the city. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that was not true.

“There is no assault. We see that there are cases of escalation due to the fact that the militants take up the firing positions. These attempts are being suppressed very quickly,” Peskov said.

Shoigu, the defense minister, said that fighters at the Azovstal mill have been “securely blocked” inside, while Russian forces continue to demand their surrender — something they have repeatedly refused to do.

Over the weekend, however, scores of civilians were successfully evacuated from the plant’s underground tunnels after enduring weeks of shelling.

It is unclear how many Ukrainian fighters are still inside, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Officials have expressed hope more people could yet be evacuated. No new rescues from the plant have been announced, but Vereshchuk said Wednesday authorities plan to continue efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and nearby areas if the security situation allows it.

Thanks to the evacuation effort over the weekend, 101 people — including women, the elderly, and 17 children, the youngest 6 months old — emerged from the bunkers under the steelworks to “see the daylight after two months,” said Osnat Lubrani, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

One evacuee said she went to sleep at the plant every night afraid she wouldn’t wake up.

“You can’t imagine how scary it is when you sit in the bomb shelter, in a damp and wet basement, and it is bouncing and shaking,” 54-year-old Elina Tsybulchenko said upon arriving in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) northwest of Mariupol.

Mariupol — and the plant in particular — has come to symbolize the human misery inflicted by the war. The Russians’ two-month siege of the strategic port has trapped civilians with little or no food, water, medicine or heat, as Moscow’s forces pounded the city into rubble.

The city’s fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops for fighting elsewhere in the Donbas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says it hit foreign weapons near Odesa

    STORY: "High-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics center at a military airfield in the Odesa region through which foreign weapons were being delivered," the defence ministry said."Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missiles and ammunition from the U.S. and European countries, were destroyed," it said.Russian missiles and artillery also struck various military targets across Ukraine, including command centres, arsenals, and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.The governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday (May 2) evening, causing deaths and injuries.

  • EU targets Russian oil, banks as Ukraine says Russian offensive intensifies

    The European Union proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday, including a phased oil embargo, as Kyiv said Moscow was intensifying an offensive in eastern Ukraine and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills. Nearly 10 weeks into a war that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and flattened Ukrainian cities, Russia was intensifying its assault, Ukraine's defence ministry said, with nearly 50 air strikes carried out on Tuesday alone.

  • More than half the crew of the cruise ship "Moskva" might have consisted of conscripts - the media

    ROMAN PETRENKO - WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022, 14:39 Investigative journalists believe that two-thirds of the crew of the cruise ship "Moskva" might have consisted of conscripts. Source: Investigators of "Agenstvo" with reference to sources Details: Two sources - one of them is in constant contact with the parents of the missing sailors from the "Moskva", the other talked to officers of the Black Sea Fleet - claim that two-thirds of the ship's crew might have been conscripts.

  • Russia to target vehicles taking weapons to Ukraine

    STORY: The United States and its NATO allies are continuing to pump weapons into Ukraine," Shoigu told a conference of defense ministry officials on day 70 of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine."We view any transport of the North Atlantic Alliance arriving on the territory of the country with weapons or materials destined to the Ukrainian army as a target to be destroyed."Russia's defense ministry said earlier that it had disabled six railway stations in Ukraine used to supply Ukrainian forces with Western-made weapons in the country's east by bombing their power supplies.It was not possible to independently verify the claim, which did not say which Western-made weapons were supplied to Ukrainian forces via those stations. There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv.Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov was shown at Shoigu's side during the meeting of defense officials. On Monday, the United States said it believed Gerasimov visited Ukraine's eastern Donbas region last week but could not confirm media reports that he was wounded during fighting.

  • Putin did not even warn the government of the Russian Federation and the State Duma about the war with Ukraine - Proekt

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022, 15:25 Most employees of the Russian government, the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation and State Duma MPs did not know about Vladimir Putin's plans to start a war against Ukraine; high-ranking officials did not have a plan of action for this scenario.

  • Intercepted call: Russian admits that he enjoys torturing Ukrainians, and his mother says she would get a "buzz" out of it too

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022, 9:42 pm In the latest intercepted conversation between the occupiers and their relatives, a Russian, Konstantin Solovyov, tells his mother, Tatiana Solovyova, that he likes torturing captured Ukrainians.

  • Head of Mykolaiv region on Russian missile strikes: Theyll start throwing balalaikas at us soon

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 23:00 As rescue workers continue to seize explosive devices in Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions, the head of Mykolaiv Region, Vitaliy Kim, is raining on the Russian parade with his jokes.

  • Addison Rae Rocks Barely-There Afterparty Dress Following 2022 Met Gala

    The 21-year-old influencer changed from a sparkling, slinky halter gown to a see-through black ensemble at the end of the night

  • ‘They Deceived Us at Every Step’: Troops Say Russia’s War Is in Shambles

    ReutersTroops sent into Ukraine to back up Russian forces say they had no choice but to leave because Russian military was in shambles and “they deceived us at every step.”Soldiers from the breakaway state of South Ossetia—speaking to South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov at a meeting publicized by the independent news outlet MediaZona—rattled off a list of complaints about faulty equipment, lack of leadership and intel, and brainless tactics.South Ossetia, which relies heavily on military and f

  • Descent to bottom of ‘Bottomless Pit’ in New Mexico finds oddities tossed by tourists

    A photo of the junk pile was shared by Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

  • Contact lost with Ukrainian troops amid "heavy fighting" at steel plant

    "There are local residents there, civilians, hundreds of them there. There are children waiting for rescue," the mayor of Mariupol said.

  • Oil depot on fire in occupied Makiyivka in Donbas (video)

    On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the occupied city of Makiyivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to reports on social media, which also mention a powerful explosion beforehand.

  • Stop Doing the Dumbbell Fly. Build Your Chest With These Moves Instead.

    The dumbbell fly exercise should be replaced in your chest workout because it is not as effective for building muscle as these three alternatives.

  • Belarus begins snap combat readiness drills

    Belarus is a close ally of Russia, which invaded Ukraine in late February immediately after holding joint drills with Minsk which had allowed it to move more forces closer to the Ukrainian border. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 122 Russian invaders in the south

    Olha Hlushchenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 01:04 Defenders of Ukraine's southern borders report that 122 invaders were killed over the past 24 hours and thwarted an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to seize a surveillance post belonging to the Ukrainian military.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Schumer blasts McConnell for not discussing Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe: 'They're like the dog that caught the bus'

    "I think the story today is an effort by someone on the inside to discredit the institution," McConnell told reporters.

  • Ukrainian Air Defence destroy 8 Russian targets, including $7 mln Forpost drone

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 00:10 On Monday, 2 May, Ukrainian Air Defence destroyed eight aggressors' drones, one of which is worth $7 million. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Air Force Command spokesman, on Facebook Quote: "The aggressors' manned aircraft did not actually enter the range of Ukrainian Air Defence on 2 May.

  • This Sleek New 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Giant Domed Observatory at Its Center

    The 360-footer was inspired by the enigmatic black hole phenomena.

  • Defense leaders say Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine

    The U.S. has learned a great deal about Russian military shortfalls and capabilities in the first two months of the war in Ukraine, top Pentagon leaders told Congress Tuesday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that if Congress approves funding, the most critical things that Ukraine needs are anti-tank, anti-aircraft and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. Milley added that with the fighting now concentrated in the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian forces also need more tanks and other mechanized vehicles, which the U.S. and other nations are providing.