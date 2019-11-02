Russia’s Predator Drone Flew Strikes in Syria

Russia’s Orion drone has completed combat trials in Syria and is now beginning to equip units in Russia for further testing, state media reported on Nov. 1, 2019.

The armed, satellite-controlled Orion, a product of the Kronshtadt Group, roughly is similar to the U.S. Air Force’s own Predator drone, which the American flying branch retired in 2017 after the type had served for more than 20 years. The U.S. Air Force continues to operate larger Reaper drones from the same manufacturer, General Atomics.

"The Orion drone in its attack configuration can carry up to four missiles, which it successfully test-fired in Syria,” an unnamed source told TASS. “The drone has started arriving for Russian troops for its operational evaluation, after which the command will make a decision on launching it into serial production and accepting it for service."

TASS described Orion as a “medium-altitude, long-endurance drone with a maximum takeoff weight of one ton and a maximum payload of 200 kilograms. The drone has a service ceiling of 7.5 kilometers and its maximum flight duration with the standard payload is 24 hours. The drone can develop a speed of up 200 kilometers per hour.”

It’s unclear when or how long Orion was in Syria and exactly what missions it performed. But the drone’s apparent success signals an important turning point for the Kremlin, which has lagged far behind the U.S. and even Chinese militaries in the development of armed, unmanned aircraft.

“Russian forces are starting to get its ‘missing element’ -- long-range [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] and combat UAVs that were not available to the military until recently,” Samuel Bendett, an independent expert on the Russian military, told The National Interest.

“Syrian experience displayed to Russian forces the need to have available drones that can range for hundreds of kilometers and then deliver a strike, without [troops] calling for manned aviation and without putting manned aerial assets at risk,” Bendett added.

