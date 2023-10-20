Russia prepares for another offensive in eastern Ukraine – Estonian intelligence

Increased Russian military activity near Avdiivka and Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine suggests Moscow is gearing up for a renewed offensive on those directions, Ants Kiviselg, head of the defense intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, told Estonian public broadcaster ERR on Oct. 20.

Kiviselg also stated that Russia currently has enough artillery rounds stockpiled to sustain active fighting in Ukraine for one more year.

Read also: Russia unleashes new assault against Avdiivka, says official

Two frontline sections in Ukraine are presently major areas of focus for Russia — Avdiivka-Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, and Kupyansk-Lyman in Kharkiv Oblast. While summer saw an average of 20-40 attacks per day, recently these sectors have experienced up to 76 attacks a day.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: Despite biggest offensive since Jan. 2023, Russian breakthrough in East is unlikely – British Intelligence

“I must admit that the actions taken by the Russian Federation in the east and northeast [of Ukraine] could lead to the Russian army attempting to build on their successes over the coming weeks, introducing additional forces, and launching a new offensive," Kiviselg adds.

Earlier, UK Defense Intelligence reported that Russia has begun a coordinated offensive in several directions in eastern Ukraine, describing it as Moscow’s largest operation since January 2023.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine