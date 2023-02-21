Russia prepares for mass mobilisation of full-time students

27
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

A new wave of mobilisation in Russia may affect full-time students in higher education institutions.

Source: Press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "The Russian Federation is taking measures to ensure the next wave of mobilisation. Currently, they are actively building up capabilities to ensure the mass mobilisation of students from higher education institutions."

&nbsp;

Details: According to Defence Intelligence, so-called "notification stations" are being set up to assist military enlistment offices in delivering enlistment notices to full-time students.

&nbsp;

Defence Intelligence found out that, in particular, the leadership of Novosibirsk State Pedagogical, Tomsk Polytechnic, and Tomsk State Pedagogical Universities issued documents obliging the departments of the institutions to allocate a certain number of students and employees to work at "notification stations".

&nbsp;

It is planned to involve citizens who are not officially subject to mobilisation. At the same time, at Tomsk Polytechnic University, inclusion in the "stations" takes place without the consent or even prior information of the designated students and staff.

Representatives of the top management of educational institutions are appointed to manage the "stations".

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recalls that no additional legal grounds are needed for the next wave of mobilisation in Russia, as the "partial mobilisation" announced in September 2022 has not been officially completed.

The intelligence states that the mobilisation in Russia will probably be carried out before 1 April, the start of the spring conscription. If necessary, the start of the draft may be postponed.

Background: On 18 January, the Defence Intelligence reported that Russia was preparing for a new wave of mobilisation, during which Moscow residents would be targeted in particular.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia preparing for mass mobilization of students, warns Ukrainian intelligence

    Russia is preparing to conscript students of higher educational institutions as part of a new wave of mobilizations, the Ukrainian military’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported in Telegram on Feb. 21.

  • Russia demands US stop military support for Ukraine; Trump says Biden policy could fuel WWIII: Live updates

    The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the American ambassador in Moscow and demanded withdrawal of U.S.-NATO military equipment from Ukraine. Updates.

  • China foreign minister says war in Ukraine "spiralling out of control"

    China is "deeply worried" about the conflict in Ukraine "spiralling out of control". Source: Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, while delivering a keynote address at the opening of a security conference, CNN reports Quote: "China is deeply worried about the continuous escalation of the conflict and possibility of the situation spiralling out of control," Qin Gang said at the Lanting Forum held by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

  • U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is 'tip of the iceberg'

    GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 8,000 civilians have been recorded killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing the figure as only the "tip of the iceberg" with thousands more thought to have died. The latest toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally, released earlier this month, of 7,199 recorded killed since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

  • Civilian casualties are likely largely due to Russia's use of indiscriminate weapons British Intelligence

    British Intelligence has noted that the number of attacks on medical and educational facilities even increased in January. The reason for the casualties among the Ukrainian civilian population is primarily the fact that the Russian Federation does not particularly pay attention to the consequences of using weapons of indiscriminate destruction.

  • Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

    American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading its military, a top Treasury Department official says. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo says in prepared remarks that as the war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark U.S. sanctions are proving to mount military losses as intended on the Kremlin and its military machine. Adeyemo is set to deliver the speech Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

  • Ukrainian aircraft launches 16 attacks on Russian manpower concentration areas and MANPADS General Staff

    During 20 February, the occupiers launched over 20 aircraft attacks on Ukraine and continued to attack even the occupied part of Kherson Oblast in order to blame it on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russians focus their efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

  • China's top diplomat urges end to hostilities ahead of Moscow visit

    China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who is to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world and Europe in particular. "We would like a political solution to provide a peaceful and sustainable framework to Europe," Wang said ahead of a visit to Moscow during a stop in Hungary, which could result in billions of euros of new Chinese investment in the country. China regards Russia as an ally, counter-balancing U.S. global power, and has so far refrained from condemning the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine while repeatedly urging peace.

  • Iran sentences alleged US-based militant leader to death

    A senior member of a U.S.-based Iranian opposition group accused of orchestrating a deadly 2008 mosque bombing has been sentenced to death in Iran, authorities said Tuesday. Iranian authorities say Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, is the leader of the armed wing of a group advocating the restoration of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The death sentence, which can be appealed, comes against the backdrop of months of anti-government protests in Iran and a fierce crackdown on dissent.

  • Opinion: How long will Russians tolerate Putin's costly war?

    Losing the war in Ukraine is the best hope for Russia to get back on the path to economic and social stability.

  • Decision to defend Bakhmut strategically sound, says ISW

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to seize the initiative on the battlefield this year, and Ukraine’s decision to continue defending Bakhmut is a strategically justified attempt to restrain the Russian forces on a separate section of the front and weaken them, the U.S think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Feb. 20.

  • Ukraine's defence forces down Russian plane and three UAVs General Staff report

    On Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, 2 Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles and a Lancet-3 kamikaze drone. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 20 strikes on clusters of enemy personnel, 7 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 2 strikes on important enemy facilities.

  • Border guards and soldiers conduct counteroffensive near Bakhmut, kill Wagner Group unit

    State border guards along with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have conducted a counteroffensive near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and killed a group of Wagnerites. Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported that mortar units of the Border Guard have killed a Russian infantry group while drone operators have targeted those Russians who were trying to hide from shelling.

  • Bernie Sanders says he agrees with Bill Gates that the government should 'tax the robots' replacing workers

    "If workers are going to be replaced by robots ... we're going to need to adapt tax and regulatory policies," Sanders writes in his new book.

  • Trump Defends Putin as Biden Visits War-Torn Ukraine

    The former president said his personal relationship with the Russian autocrat would have prevented the invasion

  • US Navy Mideast chief says Iran has 'attention of everyone'

    Iranian attacks in the waterways of the Middle East and elsewhere in the region “have the attention of everyone” as tensions rise over Tehran's advancing nuclear program, the head of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet said Tuesday. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper also told The Associated Press that he's seen a rise in what he described as Iran's “malign activities” in the region over his two years leading the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. While Cooper pointed to recent seizures of weapons by American and allied forces in the region as a success, he acknowledged that Iran has been able to carry out drone attacks targeting shipping in the Mideast and other assaults in the region.

  • How Wagner Group Is Using Pop Culture to Recruit New Russian Fighters

    From action movies to techno music clips, videos on Russian social media urge young men to join the Wagner mercenary group to fight in Ukraine. The pop culture push is even more important as Wagner’s losses mount on the battlefield. Illustration: RIA FAN/Aurum Production/Cyber FrontZ

  • Biden urged to nominate Julie Su as labor secretary to boost AAPI representation in cabinet

    A number of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, urging him to nominate current Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su as the next labor secretary. Representative Judy Chu (D, CA-28), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, headed the letter signed by 34 members of Congress aimed at addressing the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation in the current administration’s cabinet. In the letter, the lawmakers argued that with Su leading the Department of Labor, she can "build upon the existing successful initiatives of the Department while hitting the ground running on implementing new ones."

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • I backpacked across Europe for 2 weeks and slept on trains and in budget Airbnbs. 10 things surprised me about this type of travel.

    A beginner backpacking through Europe for the first time was surprised by overnight trains, small towns, and her capabilities as a traveler.