Russia presses its invasion into the heart of Ukraine, as desperate civilians flee - live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday pressed the world to help his country beat back a Russian invasion, even as those forces closed in on Kyiv from various directions overnight in their effort to take the capital.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he had started "a new day on the diplomatic frontline" by talking to French President Emmanuel Macron. In a second tweet, Zelenskyy called the present "a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the #EU," or European Union.

In the United States, President Joe Biden was slated to meet with his national security team on Saturday morning.

But despite international condemnation of Russia's strike against its smaller neighbor, Russia pressed on with the attack, with airstrikes on cities and military bases in the predawn hours. The violence prompted thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes, looking for safety in nearby countries.

Friday recap: Battle for Kyiv intensifies; defiant Zelenskyy urges resistance: 'The fight is here.'

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is fighting 'with weapons in hand'

Zelenskyy detailed further diplomatic efforts to drum up support for Ukraine Saturday, tweeting about a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Ukraine is fighting the invader with weapons in hands, defending its freedom and European future. Discussed with @vonderleyen effective assistance to our country from (the European Union) in this heroic struggle. I believe that the #EU also chooses Ukraine," he tweeted.

-- Luciana Lopez

'Our weapons are our truth'

In a selfie-style video posted to twitter early on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay and fight on.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

Story continues

-- Associated Press

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 26: An empty street is seen on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Explosions and gunfire were reported around Kyiv on the second night of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has killed scores and prompted widespread condemnation from US and European leaders.

Russia-Ukraine explained: Inside the crisis as US calls Russian movements an invasion

Sean Penn calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'a brutal mistake' while filming documentary there

Sean Penn, in Ukraine working on a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault, called the invasion "already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken."

"If he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind," Penn said in a statement to USA TODAY early Saturday morning. President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people "have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."

-- Brian Truitt

Read the whole story here: Sean Penn calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'a brutal mistake' while filming documentary there

Biden's hitting Russia's yacht-riding rich with sanctions. Will it blunt Putin's Ukraine invasion?

Russia's wealthy oligarchs and political elites flaunt a level of in-your-face affluence across the world. This week, their wealth and connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin made some of them targets of President Joe Biden's sanctions in response to the Kremlin’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.

But if the Biden administration really wants to hurt Russian oligarchs enough to rein in Putin's actions in Ukraine, it needs to hit them much harder – and hit a lot more of them, some U.S. officials and kleptocracy experts told USA TODAY.

By any measure, the new rounds of U.S. financial blockages issued this week go far beyond what has been done in the past to pressure Putin into curbing his rogue behavior, White House officials said. The sweeping actions would cause extreme hardship for some of Russia’s largest financial institutions and a small handful of Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats that Biden said use them as their own “glorified piggy bank.”

-- Josh Meyer

Tens of thousands flee Ukraine into neighboring countries

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have crossed into neighboring countries to the west in search of safety as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day.

Those arriving were mostly women, children and the elderly after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday banned men of military age from leaving the country.

A view shows a high-rise apartment block which was hit by overnight shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Ukraine Emergency Ministry press service / handout ")

A woman from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, who arrived in Przemsyl, Poland, broke down in tears describing how men were pulled off trains in Ukraine before they got to the border.

“Even if the man was traveling with his own child he couldn’t cross the border, even with a kid,” said the woman, who would only give her first name, Daria.

More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Friday, as many more continued to move towards the borders. He said a majority went to Poland and Moldova.

-- Associated Press

US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich

The term Russian oligarch conjures images of posh London mansions, gold-plated Bentleys and sleek superyachts in the Mediterranean, their decks draped with partiers dripping in jewels.

But the raft of sanctions on oligarchs announced by President Joe Biden this week in response to the invasion of Ukraine may do little to dim the jet-setting lifestyles of Russia’s ultra-rich and infamous – much less force a withdrawal of tanks and troops.

U.S. sanctions target Russian President Vladmir Putin and a handful of individuals believed to be among his closest security advisers, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

But the list is just as notable for who isn’t on it — most of the top names from Forbes’ list of the richest Russians whose multi-billion-dollar fortunes are now largely intertwined with the West, from investments in Silicon Valley start-ups to British Premier League soccer teams.

Citing the concerns of European allies, the U.S. also didn’t impose what was seen as the harshest punishment at its disposal, banning Russia from SWIFT, the international financial system that banks use to move money around the world.

-- Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine: Kyiv street fighting, Russia presses invasion - live updates