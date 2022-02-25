Russia presses invasion to Kyiv outskirts

Yahoo Entertainment

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry joined and immediately called Kimmel out for skipping his big party to celebrate the opening of his Atlanta studio. Perry threw the celebration in the fall of 2019, so when Kimmel tried blaming COVID, that didn’t work. So he invoked the name of another famous Jimmy, which also fell flat. “I figured it must have been intended for Jimmy Fallon or something,” Kimmel said. “I was thinking, like, ‘Well why would I be invited to your party?’” “Well, it said Jimmy Kimmel, and I did a special video to you saying please come,” Perry responded. “So I don’t know how you could have gotten that mistaken.” While Kimmel couldn’t make up for his absence, he could make up for the gifts he promised Perry more than two years ago. But given his limited options at the time, Kimmel sent Guillermo to a nearby souvenir shop, of which there are many on Hollywood Blvd. Guillermo later returned with a “Best Dad Oscar” and a magnet that says Hollywood on it. Perry accepted and forgave Kimmel.