Russia presses invasion to Kyiv outskirts

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

  • NATO activating 'defence plans' for allies as Russia invades non-member Ukraine: Stoltenberg

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is activating defence plans for its allies after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine following weeks of sparring with the West about NATO's presence in eastern Europe.

  • Ukrainians flee Kyiv under air raid sirens as Russia launches 'full-scale invasion'

    Air raid alarms rang out across the capital, urging people to take shelter, resulting in terrified families taking to the roads and metro stations in an effort to find safety.

  • Canada ratchets up sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits

    Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and cancelled all export permits following Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference. Sanctions will target the Russian Security Council, including the defence minister, the finance Minister, and the justice minister, Trudeau said.

  • 'I don't want to die': Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in

    Yurii Zhyhanov woke to his mother’s screaming and found himself covered in dust. On the second day of Russia's invasion, shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, struck their residential building before dawn.

  • The Taliban is calling for peace in Ukraine

    Afghanistan’s Taliban government is the latest to issue a statement about Russia and Ukraine. “The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties,” said the ministry of foreign affairs on Feb. 25. The Taliban highlighted its “diplomatic neutrality” and stressed the need to resolve the crisis through “dialogue and peaceful means.”

  • Ukraine shuts ports as conflict threatens grain supplies

    MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's military has suspended commercial shipping at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters. Russia earlier ordered the Azov Sea closed to the movement of commercial vessels until further notice, but kept Russian ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, its officials and five grain industry sources said on Thursday. Global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc said an ocean vessel it chartered was "hit by a projectile" on the Black Sea, but that the ship remained seaworthy and all crew were safe .

  • Wisconsin politicians, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Wisconsin politicians have begun to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine says Russian troops have entered Kyiv outskirts

    Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday, as fighting took place on the city's northern outskirts and gunfire could be heard from the central government district. State of play: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russian forces were hunting for him and his family. Meanwhile Kyiv's three million citizens are now bracing for potential urban warfare.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • 'The worst sunrise in my life': Ukrainians wake to attack

    The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov’s apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. A Russian attack, after weeks of rhetoric and warning signs, had hit home. At dawn on Thursday, Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered.

