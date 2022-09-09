Russia preventing access to Ukrainian war prisoners, says UN

·2 min read
The site of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, where Russia held Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal
The site of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, where Russia held Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal

“The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation,” Bogner said.

Read also: UN announces team to investigate deadly attack on colony with POWs in occupied Olenivka

“This is all the more worrying since we have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation’s armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine on Sept. 7 began investigating possible torture and murder of British volunteer Paul Urey, who was captured by invading Russian troops in Zaporizhzhya Oblast in April.

After his body had been returned to Ukraine, media reports said it showed signs of torture and that “parts of it were missing.”

The United Nations announced on Sept. 8 that their mission would visit the prison colony in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, in the coming days, a place where the Russian invaders committed the mass murder of Ukrainian POWs on July 29, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Read also: Russians still refusing Red Cross access to Olenivka prison camp, UN ignoring Ukraine’s requests, says Ukrainian human rights ombudsman

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on Aug. 30 passed an appeal to the international community to condemn the alleged mass murder of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka.

The Association of the Families of the Defenders of the Azovstal Steelworks on Aug. 8 called on the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations to prevent show trials of the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol being staged by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on June 6 that more than 2,500 defenders of Mariupol from the Azovstal Steelworks were in Russian captivity. According to the Ukrainian news website Ukrainska Pravda, 2,449 defenders surrendered and left Azovstal, the majority of whom were being held in Russian-occupied Olenivka.

Ukraine and Russia held a large-scale exchange of prisoners on June 29, during which 144 Ukrainian defenders were returned home. Among them were 95 defenders of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, including 43 servicemen of the Azov Regiment.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • US sanctions Iranian 'persons' involved in shipping drones to Russia

    The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Iranian 'persons' involved in the production and transportation of UVAs from Iran to Russia.

  • US, NATO note Ukraine army gains but see war dragging on

    Ukraine's armed forces have made significant early gains in their counter-offensive against Russian troops in southern and eastern Ukraine but fighting appears set to drag on for months, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO said Friday. Blinken, who was at NATO headquarters to brief the 29 U.S. allies after a trip to Kyiv on Thursday, said the six-month war in Ukraine is entering a critical period. “The initial signs are positive, and we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way,” Blinken said, referring to the Ukrainian military's recent push into Russian-occupied areas in southern Ukraine and the eastern Donbas region.

  • Ukraine: Body of U.K. aid worker shows "possible signs of unspeakable torture"

    "We are disturbed by reports that aid worker Paul Urey may have been tortured in detention," the U.K. government said.

  • Occupiers in Mariupol celebrate "anniversary of liberation of Donetsk from fascists" Mayor's adviser

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:42 Russian invaders have celebrated the anniversary of the alleged "liberation of Donetsk from the fascists" in Mariupol [Russian propaganda portrays Ukrainian troops as "fascists" - ed.

  • 'Positive thinking' is 'very necessary' for denuclearization of North Korea: South Korean official

    The 2022 Seoul Defense Dialogue addressed the complete denuclearization of North Korea, noting “positive thinking” as key. The central theme for the 10th annual Seoul Defense Dialogue is “How to Address Complex Security Challenges: Fostering International Solidarity.” On Wednesday, the first session addressed “International Cooperation and Approaches for Complete Denuclearisation of North Korea.”

  • NATO calls on allies to supply winter uniforms for Ukrainian army

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged allies on Friday to supply Kyiv with winter gear such as clothing, tents and generators to enable Ukrainian troops to keep on fighting Russia's invasion in the cold season. Average winter temperatures are below freezing for much of the country and it is not unusual for temperatures to drop to minus 15 degrees Celsius. "The winter is coming, it's going to be hard, and therefore we need both to continue to supply weapons and ammunition but also winter clothing, tents, generators and all the specific equipment which is needed for the winter," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

  • Ukraine to identify perpetrators of UK volunteer’s death in Russian captivity, says FM Kuleba

    Ukraine will identify the killers of British volunteer Paul Urey, who was captured by Russian invaders in the country in April, and reported dead by the Russians in July, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sept. 7.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces deliver over 270 ground and air attacks on Russian positions Operational Command Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:34 On southern fronts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Russian positions 271 times on 8 September, both from the air and on the ground. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their efforts on maintaining their positions.

  • EU regulators widen Google adtech probe to include Portuguese case

    EU antitrust regulators have broadened the scope of their investigation into Alphabet unit Google's digital advertising business by taking over the Portuguese competition watchdog's probe into the same issue. While the European Commission kicked off its investigation in June last year, the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) only opened a probe in May this year following a complaint. The Portuguese watchdog said the EU competition authority took over its case on July 27 in view of the scope and impact of the matter in question.

  • Body of captured British aid worker shows signs of ‘unspeakable torture’, says Ukraine

    The body of a British aid worker who was reported to have died while being detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine shows signs of “possible unspeakable torture”, Ukraine's foreign minister has said.

  • Yellen sees lower gas prices putting downward pressure on U.S. inflation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said falling gasoline prices may put further downward pressure on headline consumer price inflation for August but there is a lot of uncertainty over the inflation outlook due to Russia's war in Ukraine and energy supplies. Speaking to reporters in Detroit, Yellen said she also was concerned about the global outlook due to an acute energy crisis in Europe. "Gas prices have been falling now for essentially 80 days in a row, which is certainly good news," Yellen said.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine caused over $97 billion in damages - report

    Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report released Friday by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows. It said Ukraine had suffered $252 billion in losses through disruptions to its economic flows and production, as well as extra expenses linked to the war, while the displacement of one-third of all Ukrainians was expected to jack up its poverty rate to 21% from just 2% before the war. Overall, the report estimated Ukraine's reconstruction needs would reach $349 billion, as of June 1, or about 1.6 times the country's $200 billion gross domestic product in 2021.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike pontoon bridges in Kherson region Pivden (South) Operational Command

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:14 On the night of 7-8 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two pontoon bridges in the Kherson region and a Russian command post. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Quote: "At night our missile and artillery units launched an attack on the Russian command post, an amassment of Russian missiles and artillery, and 2 pontoon bridges in Dariivka and Kherson.

  • Ukraine's military aid continues over the long haul

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group leaves its recent meetings "with lots of momentum" and plans to support Ukraine with the military aid that country needs "over the long haul." (Sept. 8)

  • Putin’s Attack on Ukraine Grain Deal Belied by Shipping Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s barb that developing nations aren’t benefiting from the safe-corridor deal for Ukrainian grain isn’t backed up by the numbers.The Russian president’s criticism -- later supported up by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- saw wheat prices surge Wednesday. Despite Putin’s description of the deal as “hype,” a significant chunk of the more than 2 million tons shipped under the deal has headed to developing countries.Putin said that if the leading recipient

  • Mexican Congress backs Army taking control of National Guard

    Mexico's Senate early on Friday approved legislation giving the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard despite fierce opposition from critics who argue the step is unconstitutional and will militarize public security. The National Guard began operating in early 2019 at the behest of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who campaigned for office on a pledge to return the military to barracks after the years it had spent combating violent drug gangs. He argued the National Guard would end corruption under its predecessor, the Federal Police, and he has also extended the Army's remit into other areas of civilian life.

  • Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area

    Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the countries' defense ministries said. "The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the Indian ministry said in a statement Thursday. On Friday, China’s Defense Ministry issued a virtually identical statement, only substituting the Chinese name for the area, “Jianan Daban.”

  • Iran diplomats burn papers before leaving Albania

    STORY: A Reuters witness saw a man from inside the embassy throwing papers in a rusted barrel, with flames illuminating the walls of the three-story building.A black Audi with diplomatic car plates and darkened windows was seen going in and out as a police officer guarded the entrance.In a rare video address on Wednesday, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama said he had ordered Iranian diplomats and staff to close the embassy and leave the country within 24 hours.Rama said the July cyberattack "threatened to paralyze public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country."Washington, Albania's closest ally, also blamed Iran for the attack and promised to "take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a U.S. ally."Tehran has strongly condemned Tirana's decision to cut its diplomatic ties, calling Albania's reasons for the move "baseless claims".Albania and Iran have had tense relations since 2014, when Albania accepted some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People's Mujahideen Organization of Iran, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq, who have settled in a camp near Durres, the country's main port.On Thursday (September 8) morning, it appeared calm outside the embassy in Tirana located just 200 yards from the prime minister's office.

  • Prince Charles Has Been Made King of the United Kingdom Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

    Prince Charles is now King Charles of the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth's death—here's what you need to know about his coronation.

  • Occupying authorities force locals to clean up Severodonetsk for free, says governor

    The Russian occupation administration in Severodonetsk in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast is forcing local residents to clean the ruined town’s streets in for free, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday reported on Telegram on Sept. 9.