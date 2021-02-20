Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first half: deputy PM

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV on Saturday.

Of these, 59 million will be released for the national inoculation programme, she added. Russia has produced 11.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, of which 7.9 million have been released for the national inoculation programme, she added.

It will produce 30.5 million doses by the end of the first quarter of this year, she added.

(This story corrects output so far to 11.1 million doses, not 7.9 million)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and GLeb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

