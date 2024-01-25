Russia publishes exchange lists through propagandists, we will not fall for it – Spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

According to the representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Russia does not officially publish lists of prisoners of war who were to be exchanged, instead resorting to propaganda.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "First of all, the lists (of prisoners of war who were supposed to be exchanged on 24 Januar – ed.) were known. Another thing is what the lists are.

In Ukraine, official information is provided by the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and officials, particularly the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada.

On the part of the aggressor state, certain lists are reported by propagandists, [such as] Simonian, Sharіi, etc.

In other words, this is not done by the aggressor's Defence Ministry or the humanitarian centre responsible for the treatment of prisoners of war, but by propaganda.

The fact is that to comment on the information that Russian propaganda deliberately spreads means to participate in implementing their operation.

Of course, when such lists are officially announced, then there will be official comments."

Details: Yusov stressed that to compare the exchange lists, Russia must officially publish them through a state agency or an authorised representative. Ukraine will not comment on the lists of propagandists so as not to give them a legitimate status and not be influenced by the provocation of the invaders.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on the fact of the crash of a Russian Il-76 military plane in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

On the afternoon of 24 January, an Il-76 military plane crashed in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the General Staff noted that the plane was carrying missiles for the S-300 air defence system.

After the crash of the Russian Il-76, a number of Russian media outlets spread statements by Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence, that it was allegedly transporting dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were supposed to be exchanged; Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he is investigating the situation.

A few hours after the information about the Il-76 crash appeared, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued a statement in which they hinted that this plane was a military target and was carrying ammunition for the Russian army.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence confirmed that an exchange of prisoners was planned for 24 January but it did not take place. At the same time, they said that there is no information on whether the IL-76 had Ukrainian PoWs on board.

The White House said that it does not yet have enough information to determine what happened to the Il-76 plane that crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on 24 January.

