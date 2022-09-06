Russia purchasing military equipment from North Korea, US assesses

Morgan Chalfant
·2 min read

Russia’s Ministry of Defense is purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to bolster its forces in Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.

The official told The Hill that the assessment, which is based on downgraded U.S. intelligence, is a sign of Moscow suffering from “severe” military supply shortages driven in part by export controls and economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. anticipates Russia purchasing more North Korean military equipment in the future, the official said, without providing additional details on what type of equipment. The New York Times was first to report on intelligence suggesting Moscow was buying North Korean equipment.

Russia has also turned to Iran to bolster its weapons stockpile. Biden administration officials said in late August that Tehran had transported its first shipment of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series drones to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine but cited information suggesting they have experienced mechanical failures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to deepen relations with North Korea, which is isolated due to international sanctions over its nuclear program, since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

The United Nations currently bars Pyongyang from importing or exporting arms from or to other countries, meaning that the sale of rockets and artillery shells to Russia would violate that arms embargo.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has relied on billions of dollars in equipment from the U.S. and other nations to supplement its own military as it fights back against the Russian onslaught.

Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine has stretched more than six months and shown no signs of winding down. Russia fell well below expectations in its military strength, failing to achieve its initial goal of capturing Kyiv.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

