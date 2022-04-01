Russia: Push to pay for gas in rubles not disrupting supply

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Russian officials said their demand for “unfriendly" countries to pay for natural gas in rubles does not mean supplies will be immediately interrupted.

Gas used for heating and electricity was still flowing from Russia to Europe on Friday.

“Payments on shipments in progress right now must be made not this very day, but somewhere in late April, or even early May,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would start accepting ruble payments Friday and gas supplies would be cut off if buyers don’t agree to the new conditions, including opening ruble accounts.

But a decree he signed says countries could pay foreign currency to Gazprombank, which would convert the money into rubles in a second account to pay for the gas. It gave Russian authorities and the bank 10 days to make arrangements.

Putin's measure applies to countries deemed “unfriendly” for imposing sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine, and European leaders have been weighing what the shift might mean.

Some experts say it could be an effort to prop up the ruble, which fell in value amid sanctions but has since bounced back, though the effect on the currency would be limited.

Putin's demand has jolted energy markets and raised fears it could be a prelude to an interruption of supplies to Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian natural gas and would struggle with a sudden cutoff. But Russia also depends on oil and gas sales for much of its government revenue at a time its economy is under severe stress from Western sanctions.

The European Commission’s energy chief, Ditte Juul Jorgensen, tweeted Friday that the European Union was coordinating “to establish a common approach.”

German officials said contracts stipulate payment for gas in euros and dollars and that must continue.

“The German government is currently examining this decree to determine its concrete effects,” spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said Friday.

Officials wouldn’t be drawn further on what impact the Russian demands might have. Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron noted that Gazprombank has been given 10 days to explain the procedure, “and of course we will in turn look carefully at that.”

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Gas bill final notice

    The deadline for European buyers of Russian gas to start paying in roubles and the release of that number one U.S. economic indicator, the non-farm payrolls report, means it won't be a quiet end to the week. It is not clear which side has the most to lose if existing gas contracts are halted but Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russian gas, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy. For their part, oil prices are easing off after U.S. President Joe Biden this week announced a release of 1 million barrels per day for six months to tackle the sharp rise in energy prices which followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Germany is preparing to ration its natural-gas supply if a standoff with Russia over ruble payments escalates further

    Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's natural-gas imports in 2021 and 40% in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Gas still flows from Russia to Europe

    STORY: Russian gas still flowed into Europe on Friday (April 1), even as firms grappled with Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to turn off the taps.A day earlier, he signed a decree demanding that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles.Buyers were told to open rouble accounts in state-controlled Gazprombank from Friday.There was some relief for Europe though, as the Kremlin said it would not immediately turn off gas exports.That as payments on deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May. It gives European governments and companies time to work out a common approach.Energy exports are Putin's most powerful tool to hit back against Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. But cutting off supplies would also hurt income for Russia, which has no alternative market for its natural gas.The decision to enforce rouble payments has boosted the Russian currency.It fell to historic lows after fighting began, but has since recovered much lost ground.Analysts said European buyers are still prepared to buy gas under existing contracts.But European gas prices have gone up due to all the uncertainty.British and Dutch prices rose between 7% and over 10% after Putin's Thursday (March 31) announcement.

  • Amazon's NY union vote count continues, labor leads

    Organized labor supporters at an Amazon.com facility in New York City's Staten Island held the lead in a contest to form a union as U.S. regulators continued to tally votes on Friday. When voting concluded for the day on Thursday, those workers who favored establishing the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) at the fulfillment center known as JFK8 maintained a 57-percent edge over those who voted against organizing. The tally conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is expected to conclude Friday.

  • Ethiopian journalist accredited to AP is released on bail

    Ethiopian journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who is accredited to The Associated Press and has been imprisoned for four months without charges, has been released on bail. Kiyaro, a 30-year-old video journalist, was freed on bail Friday after the country's Supreme Court upheld the ruling to grant him bail, rejecting a police effort to block his release. Kiyaro was detained on Nov. 28 in Addis Ababa under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers.

  • Australian journalist Chen Lei faces spy charges in closed-door Beijing trial

    An Australian journalist accused by the Chinese government of “supplying state secrets” faced a closed-door trial in Beijing court on Thursday. Cheng Lei, a television anchor for the Chinese state-run outlet CGTN for nearly a decade, was tried in court after being detained for over 19 months. She was originally detained in 2020 before Chinese authorities formally arrested her in February last year over state secrets charges.

  • Ahead of its IPO, India’s biggest life insurer loses market share consistently

    LIC's IPO has been postponed due to market volatility following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe, Kommersant reports

    President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for fuel in roubles, raising alarm about a possible gas supply crunch in Europe. Putin has ordered the Russian central bank and Gazprom to prepare the payment scheme by March 31 amid Western sanctions against Russia for its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • US trade representative says efforts on a phase-two deal with China have faltered

    Washington's top trade official said on Wednesday that negotiations with Beijing are not progressing and that the US must deepen economic relations both with traditional allies and countries beyond that sphere, particularly in Asia and Africa. Speaking before the House Ways and Means Committee, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that talks with China intended to forge an agreement on issues beyond the phase-one deal reached more than two years ago "have been unduly difficult and we need

  • India is suddenly the center of global wartime diplomacy

    India has historically strong military and economic ties with Russia, and is noticeably reticent to join the condemnation of Vladimir Putin's government

  • Pakistan's embattled PM Khan defiant, says he won't resign

    Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan remained defiant Thursday, telling the nation he won't resign even as he faces a no-confidence vote in parliament and the country's opposition says it has the numbers to push him out. Besieged by the opposition and abandoned by coalition partners, Khan is battling for his political survival after the opposition called the vote, which is expected to take place on Sunday. Lawmakers were reportedly to reconvene on Sunday for a debate and vote on Khan — which could now be a formality since a series of defections appear to have given Khan's political opponents the 172 votes in the 342-seat house to push him out.

  • Nato is ‘defeated’ and cannot stop Russians ‘trampling all over Ukraine’, says former general

    A former general has said Nato "has been defeated" and was “unable to stop the Russians trampling all over Ukraine”.

  • China's World University Games still on despite withdrawals

    Organizers of the World University Games, which open in just under three months in Chengdu, China, say they are going ahead despite some countries pulling out of the event. Australia has also indicated it is withdrawing its swimmers, volleyball players, and track-and-field athletes. “Athletics Australia continues to have many concerns around the event and its management of COVID protocols,” Athletics Australia said in a statement this week.

  • SC Republican Nancy Mace draws pair of GOP challengers in closely watched US House race

    The intraparty contest is expected to test how much sway Donald Trump still has over the GOP voter base and if its enough to oust another incumbent.

  • VW Snubs Deutsche Bank For Lead Role On One of Germany’s Biggest-Ever IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The initial public offering of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank AG.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavro

  • Machine Gun Kelly on Healing His "Intense" Relationship With Megan Fox

    During a new interview on The Howard Stern Show, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his relationship...

  • DeSantis says ‘Don’t say gay’ is about parental rights. Really? Then why is it so vague? | Editorial

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is angry that critics have successfully attached the “Don’t say gay” label to what he calls parental-rights legislation that he signed this week. DeSantis — usually the master of attaching labels like “critical race theory” to innocuous things he doesn’t like — has accused them of misconstruing what it does.

  • Letters to the Editor: Resolve to uphold democracy in Ukraine

    Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: April 1, 2022

  • Let's Compare the Coverage of Biden's Putin Gaffe and Trump's Plea for Putin's Help

    It's likely to be another case where Trump's behavior is so far outside the bounds that the press cannot grapple with it.

  • Two teen boys arrested for armed carjackings of Asian men in San Francisco

    A pair of Oakland teens have been arrested for two different armed carjacking incidents of two Asian men in San Francisco. The adolescent boys, aged 14 and 16, were apprehended following a brief car and foot chase with authorities in Treasure Island, San Francisco, on Monday, March 28, according to the police report. The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile and a 16-year-old male juvenile both of Oakland.