Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine

Niamh Cavanagh and Yahoo News Photo Staff
·3 min read

LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization.

Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.

A satellite image shows a long line of hundreds of vehicles on a road.
Vehicles line up to cross the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border on Tuesday. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

A satellite image of the Russia-Georgia border taken on Tuesday shows a multitude of cars and people waiting at the crossing. According to Russian state news outlet Tass, more than 5,000 cars had created the traffic jam, which was up to 10 miles long.

The announcement also sparked a rise in the search for flights leaving Russia, sending prices soaring. Flights to destinations such as Turkey, Georgia and Armenia sold out.

People walk and ride bicycles between rows of lined-up vehicles.
People walk and ride bicycles between rows of vehicles at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia, Russia, on the border with Georgia on Tuesday. (Yelena Afonina/Tass via Zuma Press)

Elsewhere, antiwar protesters clashed with police on a highway in Dagestan — one of Russia’s poorest regions. The demonstrators, mostly women, were chanting “No to war” as officers fired warning shots into the crowd in an attempt to disperse them. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.

In the town of Ust-Ilimsk in Siberia, a draft officer was shot by a man angered by his friend’s conscription, the Guardian reported. A video appears to show the officer being shot at close range. The governor of the region said on Telegram that the officer was in critical condition and that the gunman would “absolutely be punished.”

“Partial mobilization affects everybody,” Michael Kofman, head of Russian studies at the CNA think tank in Washington, D.C., told the Associated Press. “And everybody in Russia understands ... that they could be the next wave, and this is only the first wave.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russians not to submit to the “criminal mobilization” and to “at least try to protect their own lives.”

Several dozen Russian citizens inside a public service center in Kazakhstan.
Russian citizens visit a public service center to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. (Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters)
Russian police officers stand guard against protesters
Russian police officers stand guard during a protest after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to fight in the Ukraine war. (Reuters)
A man carries a duffel bag on his head and others wheel luggage as travelers from Russia cross the border into Georgia.
Travelers from Russia cross the border into Georgia at the Zemo Larsi/Verkhny Lars station on Monday. (Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)
A man sits on a bench checking his phone as Russian citizens line up outside a public service center in Kazakhstan.
Russian citizens line up outside a public service center in Oral, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. (Raul Uporov/Reuters)
Long lines of hundreds of vehicles on a road that goes from Russia to Georgia.
Long lines of vehicles on the way to exit Russia at its border with Georgia in Verkhny Lars on Monday. (The Insider/handout via Reuters)
Russian adults and children carry backpacks and wheel luggage as they walk on a road toward Georgia.
Russians attempt to leave their country for Georgia at the Kazbegi border crossing on Tuesday. (Mirian Meladze/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Recommended Stories

  • Reservists receive blessing at military draft center

    STORY: "I was expecting it was coming. I have a military background, it all matches, I'm under 35 years old", said Dmitry, one of the reservists. "Well, who (will go) if not us", he added.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation to help Russian forces fighting in what Moscow calls its "special military operation in Ukraine".Protests against the call-up and Russia's actions in Ukraine have been seen in dozens of Russian cities.

  • First new Russian military recruits already in Ukraine, says President's Office

    The first Russian reinforcements, called up as part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization”, have already been deployed to Ukrainian battlefields, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych told former Russian lawyer Mark Feygin on his YouTube show on Sept. 27.

  • Russia's digital ministry scrambles to help key workers avoid mobilisation

    Russia's digital ministry is scrambling to help key tech workers avoid being called up by the army after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. It published a list of 195 IT and communications professions - including jobs in science energy, transport and the media - for which it recommended workers should be exempt from mobilisation. Higher education qualifications and full-time contracts may also be required.

  • Zelenskyy announces "good news" from front line in near future

    Some good news from the front should be expected in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address on Sept. 27.

  • Manpower not the only issue for Russia, notes CIA chief

    Manpower is far from the only problem that the Russian army is facing, so Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization” is unlikely to turn the tides in Russia’s favor that significantly, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns said in an interview with CBS News on Sept. 28.

  • Singer R. Kelly, already behind bars, ordered to pay victims

    R. Kelly, the multiplatinum R&B singer convicted twice this year of sex crimes, will be required to pay at least $300,000 in restitution to some of his victims, a federal judge said on Wednesday. The money will compensate two women, known as Jane and Stephanie, for the costs of therapy and herpes treatment, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said at a hearing in Brooklyn. That figure is likely to rise after prosecutors recalculate the cost of medication for Stephanie.

  • Iranian tech activists detail how tech industry could unlock Internet access to aid anti-regime protests

    While Iranians struggle to access the Internet as civil protests continue to grow against the regime, TechCrunch has spoken to a tech entrepreneur inside the country to get a picture of how a small group of activists is working to get internet access working again inside the country after it was debilitated by the government, in order to spread information about the demonstrations. Indeed, Tor has released details regarding the use of Snowflake, which has also aided in internet access in Iran.

  • Putin’s Military Draft Is Unpopular. So What?

    Putin isn’t the first Russian autocrat to spark protests with a mobilization. But history suggests it takes more than that to start a revolution.

  • Nord Stream sabotage mapped: How Putin could have carried out the attack

    Three offshore lines of the Nord Stream pipeline system supplying Germany with Russian gas suffered “unprecedented” damage on Monday.

  • Kremlin’s eye on entire Donetsk Oblast after sham referendums, says Putin’s spokesperson

    The Kremlin plans to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, following the sham referendums on annexation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 28, according to Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti.

  • Russians Flee to Kazakhstan to Avoid Mobilization

    About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday.

  • What are tactical nuclear weapons? An international security expert explains and assesses what they mean for the war in Ukraine

    This Russian short-range cruise missile, the Iskander-K, can carry nuclear warheads for several hundred miles. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via APTactical nuclear weapons have burst onto the international stage as Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing battlefield losses in eastern Ukraine, has threatened that Russia will “make use of all weapon systems available to us” if Russia’s territorial integrity is threatened. Putin has characterized the war in Ukraine as an existential

  • Snowden responds to Putin approval of Russian citizenship

    Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who fled the U.S. in 2013 after leaking classified information about U.S. government surveillance programs, responded on Monday to his newly granted Russian citizenship, which he received as the result of a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Snowden, charged with espionage in the U.S., has been living in…

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida nearing Category 5 winds

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. HURRICANE IAN Everyone is…

  • Ukrainian ombudsman speaks out about Russia’s abuse of POWs

    Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured and abused in captivity, said Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, at a briefing on Sept. 28.

  • Asian hornet warnings for Essex beekeepers

    The government says it is working to "stamp out" the threat of the species, which can eat honey bees.

  • Military expert on Ukraine’s chances of stopping Russian nuclear attacks

    Ukraine could — albeit not in all cases — destroy Russia's tactical nuclear weapons before they hit their targets, military expert, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network Mykhailo Samus told Radio NV on Sept. 26.

  • Russia declares victory in annexation vote after US called it a sham; nearly 100K Russians flee to Kazakhstan: Sept. 27 recap

    The seemingly preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war. Live updates.

  • Scenes from Russia's mobilization

    STORY: These are scenes from Russia's first wartime mobilization since World War Two:Reservists in the far east territory of Kamchatka called to fight are handed rifles in a ceremony.The mobilization comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week ordered the call-up of some three hundred thousand reservists to bolster his army's flagging operations in Ukraine.Those called up boarded buses. Some loved ones wept.This reservist, who gave his name as Nikita, said the draft notice came to his home.He told Reuters he'd be happy if he comes back.At the rifle ceremony, a commander told the reservists the whole country was putting their hopes in these me.Nine time zones west, in Russia's Rostov region, a different kind of ceremony:A wedding, before the groom departs for a military base.Members of the recruitment commission check ID cards, and reservists undergo a medical examination.Some are young, others old.Those who spoke to Reuters appeared resigned to fight.Reservist Roman Khodakov said his mother was unhappy about it, but said he had to defend his country.Not all Russians were willing to board the buses to bases.This man crossed from Russia to Finland, telling Reuters "I don't want to fight for Putin."Russians have fled to neighboring Georgia, Kazakhstan, and booked flights to Turkey and Serbia to avoid the draft.Flights out of Russia have sold out and cars have piled up at border checkpoints.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday told reporters Moscow hadn't taken any decision yet on whether to seal the borders and stop the exodus.

  • Putin grants Edward Snowden Russian citizenship

    President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden. Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape U.S. prosecution after he leaked classified documents.