Russia puts International Criminal Court prosecutor on wanted list

Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry has put International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan on a wanted list following an ICC arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin over the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, Mediazona reported.

Mediazona, Russian independent media outlet, said that it located the information on Khan on an Internal Affairs Ministry database.

The ICC issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Putin as well as Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official who has allegedly been overseeing the forced deportations of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

More than 19,000 children have been abducted to Russia, according to a Ukrainian national database, while thousands of others remain unaccounted for.

The European Union has also pledged to establish the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression dedicated to Russia's political and military leadership, also in The Hague.