Russia puts nuclear capabilities on heightened alert

Associated Press

While they weren't the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten Conference, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said that's been his team's goal since the start of the season. Win the next game, and the No. 13 Badgers (23-5, 14-4) will have the regular-season title. “This group has had a Big Ten championship in their sights since we started in the offseason,” Gard said Saturday night after Wisconsin took over first place with a hard-fought 66-61 road win over Rutgers.