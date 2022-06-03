  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia is raking in money from oil and gas exports — but it has nowhere to spend it

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Robert Habeck
    German politician
German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck.
German vice-chancellor and economy Robert Habeck said the country is "ashamed" it hasn't been able to reduce its dependence on Russian gas significantly.Andreas Gora/Getty Images

  • Germany continues to rely on Russian natural gas imports.

  • German vice-chancellor Habeck said the country is "ashamed" that it still buys gas from Russia.

  • But, he said, sanctions are making it difficult for Putin to spend proceeds from oil and gas sales.

Russia may still be raking it in from its oil and gas sales, but Moscow can "hardly spend" money due to sweeping sanctions, said German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

"The income that Putin has obtained in recent months because of high prices hurts, and we can only be ashamed that we haven't yet managed to reduce this dependence more significantly," said Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister, per DW.

"Putin is still getting money, but he can hardly spend it anymore," he added.

Germany has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and joined in sanctions. But Europe's largest economy continues to rely on Russian natural gas, drawing criticism that it's funding President Vladimir Putin's regime and its war in Ukraine. Germany gets about 35% of its natural gas supply from Russia and could fall into a steep recession if the fuel were to be cut off, a top banker said in April.

In the first two months of the Ukraine war, which started on February 24, Germany was the most significant individual buyer of Russian fossil fuels, spending 8.3 billion euros ($8.9 billion) on imports, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) published on April 27.

Habeck told lawmakers in Berlin that Germany must work harder to cut its reliance on Russian natural gas, but added that sanctions were already taking their toll on Russia's economy and that Putin "can't keep going much longer," according to Bloomberg. For instance, Russia has lost access to security updates for airplanes — which means they could soon be grounded.

"Time is not working for Russia. It is working against Russia, it is working against the Russian economy," said Habeck, per DW.

Germany will wean itself off Russian gas by mid-2024, Habeck said in a March 25 press release.

"While taking resolute action, we are considering our options with prudence. Even if we become more independent of Russian imports, it is still too early for an energy embargo," he said. "The economic and social consequences would still be too severe. But every supply contract which is terminated damages Putin."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Despite sanctions and boycotts, Russia could still rake in $800 million a day from oil and gas this year — more than it pulled in last year

    Putin's regime has been holding up as the country is a commodity powerhouse. The war in Ukraine has contributed to a surge in raw material prices.

  • Analysis-WTO seeks fish, vaccine deals as war ignites trade tensions

    The World Trade Organization will host ministers from across the globe this month with the aim of striking deals on fish and vaccines, testing the world's ability to set trade rules at a time of mounting tensions. Global trade discord, COVID-19 and the crippling of its dispute settlement mechanism had already weakened the Geneva-based body, which was twice forced to cancel the ministerial conference due to the pandemic. The normally biennial meeting, last held over four years ago, will now take place after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered commodity price hikes and food export bans and China's zero-COVID policy exacerbates worldwide supply chain difficulties.

  • EXPLAINER: Effects of EU Russia oil ban, Moscow's response

    The European Union has agreed to slash Russian oil imports in a tough escalation of the bloc's campaign of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The move agreed late Monday at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels comes amid soaring energy prices in Europe and could spark more rises, particularly later this year as nations compete for natural gas supplies to heat homes and fire industries, analysts say. Analysts say that amid high oil prices, the sanctions are unlikely to hit Russia hard soon, but they deprive Moscow of one of its most important customers for oil — likely for a long time to come.

  • Ukraine ambassador to Singapore: Sanctions against Russia work and must be expanded

    The world must expand sanctions against Russia in order to cripple its ability to wage war, said Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko.

  • Russia is on track to make more money off oil and gas exports this year than it did in 2021, and it's got the EU to thank

    Europe is a major buyer of Russian energy products, accounting for about 50% of the country's crude oil exports and 70% of its natural gas exports.

  • 'I want to play against my best friend:' Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert set for NCAA Tournament reunion

    Tennessee's Drew Gilbert and Campbell's Logan Jordan played baseball together in Minnesota. Their teams could meet in the Knoxville Regional.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: After it overturns Roe vs. Wade, what'll the Supreme Court do for an encore?

    Got a precedent you don't like? Now's your chance to have it struck down by a newly aggressive conservative court.

  • Zelensky: Russian forces control one-fifth of Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces now occupy about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, almost 100 days into the war. Zelensky told Luxembourg’s legislature that Russian troops have invaded more than 3,600 “settlements” but that Ukrainian forces have taken back more than 1,000 of them. He said Luxembourg’s motto, “We want to…

  • 'I'm still sick': Browns star Myles Garrett not staying quiet about Uvalde school shooting

    A week after initially tweeting about the school shooting in his home state of Texas, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett expounded on his thoughts.

  • Kosovo harnesses legacy of war to train Ukrainians to clear mines

    Dressed in body armour and a protective visor, Iryna Kustovska slowly sweeps a metal detector across a patch of grass in search of a buried fake landmine as her machine emits high-pitched squeaks. The 38-year-old civil aviation administrator from Kiev is in Kovoso, where she is training to be a deminer before returning home to participate in the huge task of removing mines and other explosive ordnance left scattered across Ukraine during Russia's invasion. The scale of that task pales against what probably awaits Kustovska and her fellow trainees in Ukraine.

  • New threat to South Florida emerges as chances for tropical system increase to 80%

    An area of low pressure moves northeast from the Yucatan Peninsula after Hurricane Agatha falls apart. Officials warn of potential flooding.

  • US Officials Are Split Over the Next Round of Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are divided over how much further the US can push sanctions against Russia without sparking global economic instability and fracturing transatlantic unity.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shr

  • EU gives final approval to sanctions targeting Russian oil and Sberbank

    The European Union on Thursday gave its final approval to new sanctions on Russian oil and top bank Sberbank, after much wrangling with Hungary, as punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders, used to a plentiful supplies of Russian energy, agreed to an embargo on crude oil imports that will take full effect by end-2022. Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states secured exemptions for the pipeline imports they rely on.

  • Scorpions Alter “Wind of Change” Lyrics in Wake of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Frontman Klaus Meine: "I thought this is not the time to romanticize Russia." Scorpions Alter “Wind of Change” Lyrics in Wake of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Spencer Kaufman

  • Israel raises Iran concerns with visiting UN nuclear chief

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of deceiving the international community about its atomic activities as he met with the visiting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, paid a brief visit to Israel, which has long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and is opposed to any return to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers. Bennett “expressed Israel’s deep concern regarding Iran’s continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies,” his office said in a statement.

  • Angela Merkel condemns Putin's 'barbaric' war in Ukraine after facing criticism for ramping up Germany's reliance on Russian energy

    Merkel, who has faced criticism over her handling of relations with Putin, described the Ukraine conflict as a "far-reaching turning point."

  • Could Engineers have created life on Earth? The science behind 'Prometheus'

    For as long as we've been smart enough to ask questions and consider our existence, we've wondered where we came from. The discovery of evolution by natural selection got us part of the way to an answer when it explained how life changes over time, but it can't address the origin of life itself. For now, the only answers we have to that ultimate question come in the form of our fiction. In the 2012 science fiction horror film Prometheus, directed by Ridley Scott, the crew of the titular ship set

  • Social Security’s trustees have both good and bad news about the program’s shaky finances

    Do you want the bad news or the good news first when it comes to Social Security and Medicare? The bad news is that the hole in Social Security’s accounts grew another $600 billion last year, taking its total to $20.4 trillion and the total for the two programs to $25.3 trillion, the highest on record. The good news is that even though both programs are hurtling toward a day of reckoning when they will become technically insolvent, the economic recovery from the pandemic has actually pushed those fateful days back a bit in time.

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.