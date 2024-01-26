Russia is ramping up its assaults on Sivershchyna and Bakhmut fronts – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander

Russian forces are ramping up their assault operations on the Sivershchyna and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: Colonel General Olaksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Syrskyi said that the situation on the eastern front remains difficult.

Russian forces are continuing assault operations on the Sivershchyna front in order to improve their tactical position and create conditions to expand their offensive towards Siversk.

Russian assault groups, supported by mortar and artillery units, are making unsuccessful attempts to advance towards Kreminna and Hryhorivka.

Syrskyi also said that Russian forces are "making up for their unsuccessful offensive operations by ramping up the intensity of artillery fire". Over the course of the past two days, the Russians deployed multiple-launch rocket systems, aircraft and kamikaze drones "to attack the city" [it is unclear what city he is referring to – ed.].

Syrskyi said that Russian forces are also undertaking assault operations on the Bakhmut front, where they are trying to break through the Ukrainian defences to the south and west of Bakhmut, and to advance towards Chasiv Yar. Russian forces are regrouping and deploying new "volunteer corps" units on this front. They are making unsuccessful attempts to regain the positions they had lost in the vicinity of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

The lack of tactical successes has forced Russian forces to assume defensive positions in some areas, though they keep assault groups on standby, ready to conduct offensive operations.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Our headquarters and commanders respond to every change in operational situation in a timely manner. Today I visited combat zones. I heard reports from brigade commanders regarding the current situation. Together, we assessed possible further actions. We outlined several goals and approved a series of decisions aimed at making our attacks on enemy forces more effective. We are currently focusing on using reconnaissance to detect the occupiers’ key targets, delivering precision fire strikes, using kamikaze drones, and using electronic warfare to protect our positions."

