Russia reaches top 5 globally for new HIV cases in 2021

Russia is top five in the world for new HIV cases

Of the 1.5 million new HIV cases in 2021, Russia accounted for almost 4%.

By this indicator, Russia is ahead of Tanzania (3.6%), Uganda (3.6%), Zambia (2.5%) and Kenya (2.3%).

According to Statista, only four countries have a higher share. These are South Africa (14%), Mozambique (6.5%), Nigeria (4.9%) and India (4.2%). In total, 10 countries, including Russia, account for half of new HIV cases.

Currently, HIV has been detected in 1% of Russian citizens, said Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the specialized research department of epidemiology and AIDS prevention at the Russian Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

According to him, a total of 1.5 million Russian citizens are infected. The Russian strategy to combat the spread of HIV in Russia suggests that another 660,000 new cases are expected by 2030.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine