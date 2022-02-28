Russia reacts to sanctions amid military action in Ukraine
A Russian convoy is on its way to Ukraine's capital city as the two countries are set to meet for negotiations. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina joins from Moscow with more.
In a decision that could have a significant impact on how companies like YouTube moderate their platforms, the European Union announced it plans to ban Russian state media organizations.
The UN refugee agency says 500,000 people have now fled into neighbouring countries
STORY: In Russia, people are lining up to make cash withdrawals. They’re worried about getting money from banks while they still can. In the EU, arms of Russia’s biggest lender face a run on cash of their own. Sberbank Europe faces collapse as a result. That’s according to the European Central Bank. It says the firm faces “significant deposit outflows” over geopolitical tensions. Russia faces sweeping sanctions over its actions in Ukraine, with its economy and financial system all-but sealed off. The ECB’s warning also extends to Sberbank subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia. Account holders in both countries now face a limit on withdrawals. Separately, Deutsche Börse said it was suspending trading in some securities from Russian issuers. That list includes Sberbank. London-traded depositary receipts in the Russian lender were down 70% on Monday (February 28).
Vladimir Putin is getting ‘a sip of his own bitter medicine’, one German Anonymous group wrote
Gas prices across the U.S. are expected to continue rising following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but how much remains in question.
A gas-price analyst says price increases will be incremental at first, but could escalate.
Russia's stock market failed to open Monday, but London-listed Russian companies cratered across the board.
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Airlines on Monday braced for a potentially lengthy dispute after the European Union (EU) banned Russian airlines from its airspace and Moscow responded in kind, barring carriers from 36 countries including all 27 members of the European Union. Russia's ban came after the EU and Canada on Sunday banned flights by Russian airlines as fighting raged in Ukraine. Without access to Russia's airspace, carriers will have to divert flights south while also avoiding areas of tension in the Middle East.
Dayana Yastremska and her younger sister Ivanna fled Ukraine due to Russia's invasion and are currently residing in Lyon, France
Poland and Sweden insisted Saturday they will not play Russia in World Cup play-offs as Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich handed over control of the European champions in the latest shockwaves in sport following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard react to Roman Abramovich's extraordinary announcement that he will give up "stewardship and care" of Chelsea amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian forces entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, before dawn on Sunday, engaging in urban combat and blowing up a gas pipeline in the city.
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports. "Growing concerns about disruptions to Russian energy supplies are pushing oil and gas prices up sharply," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. Russia is facing severe disruption to its exports of all commodities from oil to grains after Western nations imposed stiff sanctions on Moscow and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including cancelling its investments there. The governor also said New York will welcome Ukrainian refugees in response to Russia's invasion, noting at a press conference in Albany that her state is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S. “We have said we’ll open up our hearts, our homes, our resources to the people of the Ukraine, to say, ‘We stand with you,’” Hochul said.
