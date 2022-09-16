Russia Readies Rate Cut That May Be This Year’s Last: Day Guide

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is set to deliver the smallest interest-rate cut since the central bank started easing monetary policy after the invasion of Ukraine, before a possible pause that may last well into next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Monthly declines in consumer prices that stretched through the summer likely clinched the sixth straight reduction in borrowing costs on Friday. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict a decrease of half a percentage point to 7.5%.

But a pickup in inflationary expectations, following a dollop of fiscal stimulus by the government, will put the Bank of Russia on alert.

After bigger-than-anticipated rate cuts at four meetings in a row, caution may already creep in this week. For now, however, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley are the only forecasters among the 24 polled by Bloomberg expecting a hold.

The urgency to revive the economy after the shock of international sanctions is giving way to worry that consumer costs could be harder to contain in the months ahead. Policy makers may opt for a relatively cautious step this time, given that price expectations and a wider budget deficit are “posing challenges” for inflation, according to Citigroup Inc. economist Ivan Tchakarov.

“Steady monthly deflation in the last three months has made the Bank of Russia’s rates decision on Sept. 16 relatively easy as economic data warrant further easing of monetary policy,” Tchakarov said in a research note.

Renewed threats to prices are coming to the forefront of attention for Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina as the economy skirts a severe downturn, with borrowing costs already below their level before the invasion of Ukraine. Economists expect the key rate won’t budge lower until the first quarter of 2023 after ending this year at 7.5%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Bank of Russia may surprise the consensus by keeping the policy rate unchanged at its Sept. 16 meeting. There are three reasons for doing so: rising inflation expectations, government guidance for expansionary fiscal policy, and a recession that has proved so shallow that even current easing seems excessive.”

--Alexander Isakov, Russia economist. Read more here

At the same time, Nabiullina has signaled policy makers are ready to tolerate inflation “slightly above” their target of 4% as the economy adjusts. Annual price growth eased to 14.3% in August, down from nearly 18% in April, with the central bank anticipating it may reach as low as 12% by end-2022.

Rates may stay on hold until next June following a cut of 50 basis points on Friday, according to Barclays Plc.

“Pro-inflationary risks remain high amid remaining supply-side restrictions and further growth of money supply driven by some improvement in lending and the fiscal impulse”, Barclays analysts including by Zalina Alborova said in a note.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank: Global rate hikes could trigger 2023 recession

    The warning comes ahead of monetary policy meetings by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

  • Analysis-U.S. SEC draft rules could boost resilience of $24 trillion Treasury market

    Proposed rules by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to boost central clearing in Treasuries could help to shore up resiliency in the $24 trillion market and may pave the way for more trading that bypasses the large banks that have traditionally dominated the market. The SEC’s proposed reforms, unveiled on Wednesday, are part of an effort by multiple regulators, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve to increase liquidity and reduce volatility in the world's largest bond market. The SEC proposed expanding the number of market participants that are required to centrally clear Treasuries to hedge funds, principal trading firms and some other types of leveraged accounts.

  • Dealmakers, investors descend on Singapore for high-profile conferences

    Dealmakers, fund managers and CEOs are flocking to Singapore for a slew of high-profile conferences this month, as the city-state burnishes its credentials as a major global financial centre. While COVID curbs continue to hinder large in-person gatherings in rival financial hub Hong Kong, Singapore has mostly returned to pre-pandemic life with indoor mask rules loosened last month. "We have had a funny two years being locked down and isolated from our peers, so the in-person conferences feel like a small step back to normality and a big step back into humanity," Rachel Lau, managing partner at Southeast Asian-based investment firm RHL Ventures.

  • China Evergrande's unit starts mass production of first EV model

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said its electric vehicle (EV)unit started mass production on Friday of the Hengchi 5 model at a plant in the northern city of Tianjin. Delivery of the first electric car model unveiled last year by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd will start in October, Evergrande Group said in a statement. Evergrande will start mass production of its second EV model in the first half of 2023 and a third one in the latter half of next year, it added.

  • Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high - Reuters poll

    Japan's core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed. Economists estimate the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes energy, rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier. "It seems that the inflation rate was pushed up from July," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, adding that costs of things such as utility bills, processed food, overnight stays and eating out likely rose.

  • What we do and don't know about the FBI search of Trump's home

    Agents took classified documents from the former president's home as part of an unprecedented investigation.

  • Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it may be time to buy stocks as volatility returns

    Kevin O'Leary advised investors to take opportunities and buy stocks they find attractive after the Dow plunged in Tuesday's session.

  • EU to seek clearance of trade deals, set rules on raw materials - von der Leyen

    The European Union needs to update its links with reliable countries and key growth areas and secure supply of lithium and rare earths that power the switch to a green economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Von der Leyen said she would push for ratification of trade agreements struck with Chile, Mexico and New Zealand and seek to advance negotiations with partners like Australia and India. The EU executive chief said the European Union needed to avoid falling into the same dependency in its planned green transition as currently on oil and gas, noting that 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed in China.

  • FedEx Tumbles After Pulling Annual Earnings Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. withdrew its earnings forecast on worsening business conditions, dragging the broader market down in a potentially worrying sign for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefie

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is taking control of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC’s German unit, including stakes in three oil refineries, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts to the unprecedented energy crisis sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 Bill

  • Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday at the White House for talks on Russia's war in Ukraine, climate issues, trade and more. Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with South Africa abstaining from a United Nations vote condemning Russia’s actions and calling for a mediated settlement.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio predicts the Fed will hike interest rates to at least 4.5% - and warns a major recession is likely

    The Bridgewater Associates boss forecasted long-term inflation of 4.5% to 5% and warned it could be even higher.

  • Ken Burns Compares DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard Shipment of Migrants to the Holocaust: ‘Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook’ (Video)

    The Florida governor has joined Texas' Greg Abbott in sending illegal immigrants to liberal hubs

  • Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

    Fox NewsA Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris

  • The Fed should hit pause on rate hikes as they're penalizing long-term investors, top economist David Rosenberg says

    Investors are bracing for another 75-basis-point rise in interest rates later this month - but Rosenberg warned the US economy is "flat on its back."

  • People in a retaken Ukrainian town had their phones checked to see if they had collaborated with Russia, report says

    Locals of Shevchenkove lined up outside of a police station to have their phones checked days after the town was reclaimed, CNN reported.

  • New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says

    Donald Trump hasn't managed to buy his way out of Attorney General Letitia James' looming lawsuit against his business, The Times reported.

  • Judge cites unsubstantiated 'media leaks' in rejecting DOJ bid to resume probe into Trump's handling of classified docs

    The Thursday ruling was another setback for prosecutors who are warning of the sensitive nature of the documents retrieved from Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

  • Trump warns of 'problems' like 'we've never seen' if he's indicted

    It’s not the first time Republicans have hinted at potential civil unrest.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the