Russia 'ready to listen' should UK make appeal on prisoners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia would be ready to consider a U.K. appeal over the fate of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting for Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said neither Moscow nor the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine who passed the sentence had heard from London on the issue.

“You need to apply, of course, to the authorities of the country whose court passed the verdict, and that is not the Russian Federation,” Peskov said. “But, of course, everything will depend on appeals from London. And I am sure that the Russian side will be ready to listen.”

The two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, as well as Moroccan man named Brahim Saadoun, were sentenced to death last week for allegedly fighting as mercenaries by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. The internationally unrecognized territory encompasses parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region seized by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

Both U.K. and Ukrainian authorities have declared the verdict null and void, with London decrying proceedings as “a sham.” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said earlier Tuesday that the best route to secure Aslin's and Pinner’s release was “through the Ukrainians,” but added that she would do “whatever it takes.”

Separatist authorities in Donetsk said the men had a month to appeal their sentences. The Ukrainian government in Kyiv has since pledged to try to secure the release of all three through a prisoner swap with Russia.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fighting in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Recalls Nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E Cars, Stops Deliveries

    The auto maker said it is possible that the car batteries’ main contactors, or the devices for electrical circuits, could overheat and potentially lead to the car losing power or being unable to start.

  • Navalny supporters fretful with imprisoned Putin critic’s location unknown

    ‘Where Alexei is now and which prison he is being taken to, we don't know,’ close ally Leonid Volkov says.

  • Russian Directors Kira Kovalenko and Kantemir Balagov Discuss Fleeing the Country, Call Putin a ‘Butcher’

    Exclusive: This year's Telluride Film Festival guest directors discuss their decision to leave their country, and how they're planning a future together in the U.S.

  • Germany to Lend Up to $10.4 Billion to Save Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will lend as much as 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC that was brought under the control of the country’s energy regulator in April, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Min

  • Russia plans Severodonetsk plant evacuation as it bids to encircle city

    Russia said Tuesday it would establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from a chemical plant in Severodonetsk, as the two sides battled for control of the key city in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have stepped up efforts to cut off the Ukrainian troops still in the industrial hub, destroying all three bridges which connect it across a river to Lysychansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile once again appealed for heavy weapons from the West, criticising the "restrained behaviour" of some European leaders. Moscow has for weeks targeted the twin cities as the last areas in the Lugansk region of the Donbas still under Ukrainian control. Communication with the city was "complicated" with the situation on the ground changing every hour, the head of Severodonetsk's administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, told Ukrainian television. Around 500 civilians were taking shelter under "heavy fire" in the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, Stryuk said. The Russian defence ministry said it was "ready to organise a humanitarian operation" on Wednesday to evacuate from the plant to the separatist-controlled part of the Lugansk region. - 'Surrender or die' - Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Monday Ukraine's forces had been pushed back from Severodonetsk's centre with the Russians controlling 70 to 80 percent of the city in their attempt to "encircle it". Capturing Severodonetsk would open the road to Sloviansk and another major city, Kramatorsk, in Moscow's push to conquer Donbas, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014. Zelensky, in comments to Danish journalists Tuesday, insisted that the war could only end once Ukrainians were the only ones left on its territory. How long that took depended "very much" on international support, and "the personalities of the leaders of European states". He regretted what he called, "the restrained behaviour of some leaders" which, he said, had "slowed down arms supplies very much". Zelensky has repeatedly urged the West to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine as quickly as possible. - 'Not safe anywhere' - From an elevated position in Lysychansk, an AFP team saw black smoke rising from the Azot factory in Severodonetsk and another area in the city. The Ukrainian military is using the high ground to exchange fire with Russian forces fighting for control of Severodonetsk, just across the water. Along the road from Lysychansk to Kramatorsk, Ukrainian forces were transporting more weapons systems to the front, including an M777 howitzer, while specialist vehicles were carrying tanks to be repaired. In the town of Novodruzhesk, close to Lysychansk, there was still a smell of burning and smoke from a group of houses that had been destroyed by fire from shelling at the weekend, with just chimneys left. "It's not safe anywhere, it just depends on the time of day, that's all," said a soldier standing at the local fire station with a skull logo on his sleeve. "There are tons of people (still) here," he added. Further away in Sloviansk,&nbsp;Nataliya, 41, a now unemployed cleaner said she was trying to decide whether to evacuate. "People will leave again if they start bombing the town heavily," she told AFP. "If it's like Mariupol, they'll give us buses. We'll leave if the Russians enter Sloviansk." - 'Positive signal' - The European Union needs to "give a positive signal" to Ukraine and be "open" to granting it candidate status, France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, said Tuesday. Ukraine has applied to become a member of the bloc, with the European Commission due to give its recommendation in the coming days. But some member states are sceptical about potentially fast-tracking Ukraine's accession. The process would "take time", Beaune said, adding that the first priority was to "stop the war". "Ukraine is fighting and defending our shared European values, it must at least be a candidate for EU," President Zelensky said Tuesday. Russian energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday it would reduce gas deliveries to the EU via the Nord Stream pipeline by 40 percent, due to the delayed return of compressor units from German company Siemens. A number of European countries, including Germany, where the underwater pipeline makes land, are highly reliant on supplies of Russian gas for their energy needs. The Kremlin meanwhile said it had not received a request from London to intervene in the case of two Britons sentenced to death by pro-Moscow separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, along with Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, were convicted of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. "Everything will depend on the appeal from London, and I am sure that the Russian side will be ready to consider it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russia also announced it was blacklisting 49 UK citizens, including defence officials and prominent journalists from the BBC, The Financial Times and The Guardian. burs-sea/gw

  • Gunman taken into custody after barricading himself inside Alpharetta HomeGoods store

    Alpharetta police said multiple officers are on scene and searching the businesses in the area.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Deadly fight in Donbas 'one of the most brutal battles... for Europe,' Zelenskyy says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the fighting in the Donbas has become one of the most historically brutal battles "in Europe and for Europe."

  • Ukraine freezes Russian oligarch’s mineral water company assets

    Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau has frozen the corporate assets of a mineral water company owned by a Russian oligarch, the ESB said in statement on June 13.

  • South Korea says North has completed preparations for new nuclear test

    South Korea’s top diplomat said Monday that North Korea has completed preparations for a new nuclear test and that only a political decision by the country’s top leadership can prevent it from going forward.

  • Air defence system, not anti-missile defence system: the Air Forces explain why not all missiles can be shot down

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 18:04 Ukraine has deployed an air defence system that is designed to hit enemy aircraft and helicopters but is not always effective against Russian missiles.

  • Russia is testing new weapons out on Ukrainians, violating the laws and customs of war - Maliar

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 13 JUNE 2022, 21:26 Deputy Defence Minister Anna Maliar has said that Russia is violating the laws and customs of war by testing new weapons out against Ukraine. Source: Maliar in a live broadcast on the 24-hour national newscast Direct quote from Maliar: "The Russians are using a wide range of weapons that are banned by international laws.

  • Amber Heard Speaks Out for First Time on Johnny Depp Verdict: I ‘Understand’ Jury, but Social Media Wasn’t ‘Fair’

    Amber Heard has given her first sit-down interview following the verdict in her latest legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Last month a jury in Virginia ruled she had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed published under her byline. In the op-ed, she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence. The “Aquaman” […]

  • Top economist Mark Zandi says forget Biden’s stimulus—Putin’s war in Ukraine is by far the biggest driver of inflation

    Mark Zandi said he thinks the Russian invasion of Ukraine contributed a 3.5% year-over-year increase to consumer price inflation.

  • Podoliak described what will happen if supply of weapons to Ukraine is not speeded up

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 14 JUNE 2022, 14:47 Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, is calling on the Ministers of Defence, who will meet in Brussels on 15 June, to take a decision in favour of handing over weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible.

  • While the White House mulls sending special operators to guard diplomats in Ukraine, the State Department's own 'special agents' are already on the job

    The US is reportedly considering sending special operators to guard the embassy in Kyiv, but the Diplomatic Security Service is already on the ground.

  • Native children's remains to be moved from Army cemetery

    For more than a century they were buried far from home, in a small cemetery on the grounds of the U.S. Army War College. The Army began disinterring the remains of eight Native American children who died at a government-run boarding school at the Carlisle Barracks, with the children's closest living relatives poised to take custody. The disinterment process, which began over the weekend, is the fifth at Carlisle since 2017.

  • Exclusive-Germany's refinery dilemma tests Russian oil ban resolve

    Germany is struggling to find a way to wrest control of a Russian-owned refinery that supplies most of Berlin's fuel, four people close to the matter said, fearing retaliation by Moscow if the site is nationalised and as Western firms hesitate to step in. The PCK refinery in Schwedt, majority-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under fresh European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia shoots down MiG and hits weapons depot in cruise missile attack

    Macron ‘betrays Ukraine’ with soaring Russian gas imports Ukraine crowdfunds with Russian weaponry souvenirs Russia kills hundreds of civilians with cluster bombs How the West broke the grip of flash Russian hackers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Army secretary on combating sexual assault in the military

    In an exclusive interview with Norah O'Donnell, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the military branch still has a problem with sexual assault and harassment, but said "every leader at every level" is focused on combating it.

  • 'Worrying trend': Post-Cold War drop in nukes could be over

    A Swedish arms watchdog says the world’s stockpiles of nuclear weapons are expected to increase in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the end of the Cold War. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said Monday that all nine nuclear-armed countries are increasing or upgrading their arsenals. “There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterized global nuclear arsenals since the end of the Cold War have ended,” said Hans M. Kristensen, a researcher with SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.