Russia is rearming fast and can attack NATO in 3-5 years – Danish Defence Minister

Russia is rearming faster than expected and could attack a NATO country within three to five years.

Source: Reuters with reference to Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Russia's capacity to produce military equipment has increased tremendously," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

He stressed that Denmark had to step up its military investments.

"It cannot be ruled out that within a three- to five-year period, Russia will test Article 5 and NATO's solidarity. That was not NATO's assessment in 2023. This is new knowledge that is coming to the fore now," Poulsen said.

Poulsen pointed out that there was no direct threat to Denmark at the moment, but NATO could face hybrid attacks aimed at destabilising Denmark as a member country.

"Russia potentially has the will to do so. Now they can also have the ability to have a military capability earlier than we expected. There is reason to be genuinely concerned," he said.

The change in threat assessment comes after other European NATO countries issued similar warnings in recent weeks.

Background:

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in January that the Alliance should prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5-8 years.

Mikael Büden, Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, and Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oscar Bolin said that all citizens should be prepared for war.

And the Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces urged not to waste a "window of opportunity" to prepare for a potential direct confrontation with Russia, as this time could run out in a few years.

